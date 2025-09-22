"The star power"- Fans react as Emmy-nominated journalist calls BTS' Jungkook a "True VIP" at Calvin Klein's show, comparing him to Justin Bieber

On September 22, 2025, Emmy-nominated journalist Oates Ritthichai shared his experience of seeing BTS' Jungkook at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. He called him the “True VIP” of the event. Ritthichai, who has covered fashion weeks for over a decade, compared Jungkook’s star power to Justin Bieber’s. He also noted it was almost impossible to get close to him because of the tight security around him. The journalist explained that as soon as the BTS star sat down, the lights dimmed, and the show started. This made him the focal point everyone was waiting for. According to translations by user @_dailyjkpraise_, the journalist said,“I’ve been covering fashion week for 13-14 years now, and Jungkook is on the same level as Justin Bieber. It’s really that hard to get near him. Practically unapproachable. As soon as Jungkook sat down, the lights dimmed and the show began. That’s how you know who the true VIP is.”He added that the singer looked flawless, with radiant skin and a cheerful demeanor that lit up the atmosphere. He noted how the idol stayed polite and lively, smiling throughout the event despite the overwhelming attention.“His skin was flawless, smooth, fragrant and handsome. Jungkook was just so sweet and bright, always smiling,” he said.Fans quickly reacted to Ritthichai’s remarks online. They praised how accurately he captured the singer's popularity. Comments pointed out how the idol’s presence elevated the event. An X user, @jsmitharthist, wrote,Jade of Spades @jsmitharthistLINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @OatesRitthichai @BTS_twt Jungkook’s the kind of VIP who makes fashion week exciting. That’s the star power fashion’s been missing lately.Others noted that his influence was unmatched. They called him the kind of VIP who could redefine the energy of fashion week.Star✨ @HobisfloweriLINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @OatesRitthichai @BTS_twt His skin was flawless smooth fragrant and handsome my bby 🥹Yan •᷄ɞ•᷅⁷ˣ MEGTAN 🥪 @taesbestieLINKHe really got that main pop boy title down like iktr🙂‍↕️𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪𝓭𝓪 3D𝄞7📀(fan) @purpuriu_LINKThe only way someone has a chance of meeting Jungkook in person is if they either work with him directly,if Jungkook is allowing you to approach him or if he personally is approaching you... otherwise...zero chance,baby ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 He is like royalty ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥Jade of Spades @jsmitharthistLINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @OatesRitthichai @BTS_twt Jungkook’s the kind of VIP who makes fashion week exciting. That’s the star power fashion’s been missing lately.Several fans also pointed out the detail about his flawless skin. They joked that even reporters were succumbing to his charm.Emily @Emily53619758LINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @OatesRitthichai @BTS_twt That's JK's power &amp;amp;amp; appeal!Ritika Sehgal @sehgal_rit57469LINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @Svchern3 @OatesRitthichai @BTS_twt Even seasoned journalists are in awe , Jungkook isn’t just a star, he’s the moment . The true VIP wherever he goes . His presence turns fashion into history. #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JungkookForCalvinKlein #NYFW #NYFWSS26 #정국🪷🌷🌹 @Ruru_sezLINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @OatesRitthichai @BTS_twt His skin was 'fragrant, ? Bro get in line 😂More on Jungkook’s Calvin Klein partnership and NYFW dominanceJungkook’s association with Calvin Klein started in 2023 when he was officially named the brand’s global ambassador. His attendance at the Spring/Summer 2026 show marked his first New York Fashion Week appearance after completing military service in June 2025. On September 12, the K-pop star arrived at the Calvin Klein show at the Brant Foundation in New York’s East Village, drawing large crowds of fans and photographers. The singer was dressed in a taupe oversized suit with silver accessories. The runway featured high-profile attendees such as Anna Wintour, Lily Collins, Rosalia, Solange, and Naomi Watts.Other celebrities at the Calvin Klein show (Images via X/@CalvinKlein)Later that evening, the Golden star also attended the brand’s after-party in a monochrome black look. The outfit included a full-length trench coat and statement piercings. This only amplified his image as a fashion icon.In addition to fans’ reactions, data from Insights Karla Otto confirmed that he generated $7.44 million in earned media value for Calvin Klein during fashion week. It accounted for 30% of the brand’s total engagement.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKAccording to Insights, a social media analytics firm reporting for global brand partners, posts about Jungkook generated a staggering $7.44M in EMV, accounting for 30% of the brand’s total, and sending shockwaves worldwide, all without a single post from his own social mediaBeyond fashion, his impact reaches into music and entertainment. In 2023, he released his debut solo album Golden, which set global records. Since returning from the military, he is now preparing for BTS’s highly awaited 2026 comeback.