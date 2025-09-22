  • home icon
  • "The star power"- Fans react as Emmy-nominated journalist calls BTS' Jungkook a "True VIP" at Calvin Klein's show, comparing him to Justin Bieber

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 22, 2025 13:36 GMT
Oates Ritthichai calls BTS' Jungkook a "True VIP" (Images via X/@OatesRitthichai & @CalvinKlein)

On September 22, 2025, Emmy-nominated journalist Oates Ritthichai shared his experience of seeing BTS' Jungkook at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. He called him the “True VIP” of the event. Ritthichai, who has covered fashion weeks for over a decade, compared Jungkook’s star power to Justin Bieber’s.

He also noted it was almost impossible to get close to him because of the tight security around him. The journalist explained that as soon as the BTS star sat down, the lights dimmed, and the show started. This made him the focal point everyone was waiting for. According to translations by user @_dailyjkpraise_, the journalist said,

“I’ve been covering fashion week for 13-14 years now, and Jungkook is on the same level as Justin Bieber. It’s really that hard to get near him. Practically unapproachable. As soon as Jungkook sat down, the lights dimmed and the show began. That’s how you know who the true VIP is.”
He added that the singer looked flawless, with radiant skin and a cheerful demeanor that lit up the atmosphere. He noted how the idol stayed polite and lively, smiling throughout the event despite the overwhelming attention.

“His skin was flawless, smooth, fragrant and handsome. Jungkook was just so sweet and bright, always smiling,” he said.
Fans quickly reacted to Ritthichai’s remarks online. They praised how accurately he captured the singer's popularity. Comments pointed out how the idol’s presence elevated the event. An X user, @jsmitharthist, wrote,

Others noted that his influence was unmatched. They called him the kind of VIP who could redefine the energy of fashion week.

Several fans also pointed out the detail about his flawless skin. They joked that even reporters were succumbing to his charm.

More on Jungkook’s Calvin Klein partnership and NYFW dominance

Jungkook’s association with Calvin Klein started in 2023 when he was officially named the brand’s global ambassador. His attendance at the Spring/Summer 2026 show marked his first New York Fashion Week appearance after completing military service in June 2025.

On September 12, the K-pop star arrived at the Calvin Klein show at the Brant Foundation in New York’s East Village, drawing large crowds of fans and photographers. The singer was dressed in a taupe oversized suit with silver accessories. The runway featured high-profile attendees such as Anna Wintour, Lily Collins, Rosalia, Solange, and Naomi Watts.

Other celebrities at the Calvin Klein show (Images via X/@CalvinKlein)

Later that evening, the Golden star also attended the brand’s after-party in a monochrome black look. The outfit included a full-length trench coat and statement piercings. This only amplified his image as a fashion icon.

In addition to fans’ reactions, data from Insights Karla Otto confirmed that he generated $7.44 million in earned media value for Calvin Klein during fashion week. It accounted for 30% of the brand’s total engagement.

Beyond fashion, his impact reaches into music and entertainment. In 2023, he released his debut solo album Golden, which set global records. Since returning from the military, he is now preparing for BTS’s highly awaited 2026 comeback.

