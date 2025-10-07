"His impact!"- Fans cheer as BTS' Jin ranks #1 solo & #2 overall among top influencers of Milan Fashion Week 2026 with $9.7M EMV with 2 IG posts

On October 6, 2025, BTS’ Jin was ranked as the #1 solo artist and #2 overall influencer at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026. The data was published by the influencer analytics platform Lefty, in a report titled “Womenswear SS26: Top Brands and Influencers.” It analyzed data from the event held between September 23 and 29, 2025, highlighting the artists and brands with the highest digital impact during Fashion Week. BTS's eldest member represented Gucci as its global ambassador. He generated an impressive $9.7 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) with only two Instagram posts, achieving a remarkable 6.44% engagement rate. Notably, comments were disabled on those posts. This milestone makes him one of the most influential solo artists at the event and one of the top-ranking celebrities globally. Jin’s influence was second only to ENHYPEN, which led the overall list with $18.3 million EMV across 15 posts.Fans praised the singer's extraordinary reach and noted that his average media value per post far surpassed that of other influencers. An X user, @lovejjwan, wrote,JJwan~ @lovejjwanLINKJIN doing it with only two posts (without enabling comments)! His impact!🔥👑 CONGRATULATIONS JIN GUCCI ROYALTY JIN #JinxGucci #Jin #MFW #GucciLaFamiglia #MilanFashionWeek @gucciHis appearance at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Palazzo Mezzanotte was part of Milan Fashion Week. It generated significant media coverage. Fans flooded social media, calling him the “King&quot; and &quot;Gucci Royalty.&quot;KimJeon ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK⁷⁼¹ ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ @happykimjeonLINK@jinnieslamp @gucci If we do the math and Jin would have made 15 post he would have made $72,000,000lani 𐙚 ̊. ⋆ @97VHOPELINKOh this is FATHERJIN~sʟᴏᴡ | ℍ𝔸ℙℙ𝕐 🅴🅲🅷🅾 🩵🩷💛👩‍🚀ᴅ.ʀ.ɪ.ᴀ🌙 @myhoseokjinLINK@jinnieslamp @gucci CONGRATULATIONS KING SEOKJIN 🔥🔥 GUCCI ROYALTY JIN #JinxGucci #Jin #MFW #GucciLaFamiglia @gucciDaechwita 🐱🍊🥢#RunJinEncore @SquadShookyLINK@btsbase07 he also the first solo artist for it while the no 1, is whole group Congratulations JINOthers also joined in to celebrate how his appearance with just a few posts still led him to the top of the influencers' list.Lala⁷ 💜 아포방포 💜 - Rock ‘n’ Jin ･ᴗ･🎸 @Rock_n_JinLINKLeJindary Prince Seokjin. That’s $4.85M per post compared to the one at #1 with $1.5M per post. Imagine he had gotten the same amount of posts as #1… 🤑🤑🌸 Lunar_Veil @moon_murmurzLINK@LBebo74899 @gucci Crazy, and pretty sure that's without comments 🌷 GUCCI ROYALTY JIN JIN AT MILAN FASHION WEEK #Jin #JinxGucci #MFW #GucciLaFamiglia #MilanFashionWeek @gucciCut1e p1e Se0kj1nn1e⁷ @DivyaSeokjinnieLINKWith 2 posts.....Oh jin your impact 🔥🔥🔥Jin’s brand collaborations &amp; Top 10 influencers of Milan Fashion Week SS26According to Lefty’s Womenswear SS26 Report, the top 10 influencers who dominated Milan Fashion Week 2026 and their performance metrics are as follows:1. ENHYPEN for PradaEMV: $18.29 millionEngagement Rate: 4.7%Posts: 152. Jin (BTS) for GucciEMV: $9.75 millionEngagement Rate: 6.4%Posts: 23. Karina (aespa) for Versace EMV: $6.31 millionEngagement Rate: 4.6%Posts: 64. I.N (Stray Kids) for Bottega VenetaEMV: $5.24 millionEngagement Rate: 10.4%Posts: 55. Bang Chan (Stray Kids) for Bottega VenetaEMV: $4.44 millionEngagement Rate: 13.6%Posts: 46. RM (BTS) for Bottega VenetaEMV: $3.11 millionEngagement Rate: 6.4%Posts: 37. Momo (TWICE) for Fendi EMV: $2.95 millionEngagement Rate: 3.9%Posts: 38. Peraya Malisorn for Dolce &amp; GabbanaEMV: $2.79 millionEngagement Rate: 25.3%Posts: 29. Alex Consani for Gucci EMV: $2.41 millionEngagement Rate: 13.1%Posts: 210. Doyoung (NCT) for Dolce &amp; GabbanaEMV: $1.91 millionEngagement Rate: 5.5%Posts: 2Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKAccording to a report by Lefty, ENHYPEN secured 1st place in the Top Influencers of Milan Fashion Week Womenswear SS26, generating $18.29M in Earned Media Value (EMV) and achieving a 4.7% Engagement Rate for Prada.Top 5 Brands of Milan Fashion Week SS261. Prada – EMV: $45.8 millionEngagement Rate: 1.6%2. Gucci – EMV: $31.6 millionEngagement Rate: 2.1%3. Bottega Veneta – EMV: $27.1 million Engagement Rate: 1.9%4. Dolce &amp; Gabbana – EMV: $25.8 millionEngagement Rate: 2.7%5. Fendi – EMV: $20.9 millionEngagement Rate: 2.2%After his discharge from the military, Jin officially became Gucci’s global ambassador in 2024. He has attended several Gucci shows, including Spring/Summer 2025 and Fall/Winter 2025–26. For his Milan Fashion Week 2026 appearance, Jin wore a white button-up shirt, black trousers, and the brand’s signature Horsebit belt. He also attended the premiere of Gucci’s The Tiger, directed by Sabato De Sarno.The BTS singer at the airport while leaving for Milan Fashion Week (Images via X/@gucci)Beyond Gucci, Jin’s portfolio continues to grow with high-profile endorsements such as Fred Jewelry, Alo Yoga, Laneige, Ottogi Jin Ramen, Dongwon Tuna, Dolby Atmos, Gelato Pique, Visit Seoul, and Lucido-L by Mandom Corporation.His self-launched liquor brand IGIN also saw immediate sell-out success upon release.