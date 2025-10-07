  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "His impact!"- Fans cheer as BTS' Jin ranks #1 solo & #2 overall among top influencers of Milan Fashion Week 2026 with $9.7M EMV with 2 IG posts

"His impact!"- Fans cheer as BTS' Jin ranks #1 solo & #2 overall among top influencers of Milan Fashion Week 2026 with $9.7M EMV with 2 IG posts

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 07, 2025 08:24 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin ranks #2 overall among top influencers of Milan Fashion Week 2026 (Images via Instagram/@jin)

On October 6, 2025, BTS’ Jin was ranked as the #1 solo artist and #2 overall influencer at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026. The data was published by the influencer analytics platform Lefty, in a report titled “Womenswear SS26: Top Brands and Influencers.” It analyzed data from the event held between September 23 and 29, 2025, highlighting the artists and brands with the highest digital impact during Fashion Week.

Ad

BTS's eldest member represented Gucci as its global ambassador. He generated an impressive $9.7 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) with only two Instagram posts, achieving a remarkable 6.44% engagement rate. Notably, comments were disabled on those posts. This milestone makes him one of the most influential solo artists at the event and one of the top-ranking celebrities globally.

Jin’s influence was second only to ENHYPEN, which led the overall list with $18.3 million EMV across 15 posts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans praised the singer's extraordinary reach and noted that his average media value per post far surpassed that of other influencers. An X user, @lovejjwan, wrote,

Ad

His appearance at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Palazzo Mezzanotte was part of Milan Fashion Week. It generated significant media coverage. Fans flooded social media, calling him the “King" and "Gucci Royalty."

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also joined in to celebrate how his appearance with just a few posts still led him to the top of the influencers' list.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Jin’s brand collaborations & Top 10 influencers of Milan Fashion Week SS26

According to Lefty’s Womenswear SS26 Report, the top 10 influencers who dominated Milan Fashion Week 2026 and their performance metrics are as follows:

1. ENHYPEN for Prada

  • EMV: $18.29 million
  • Engagement Rate: 4.7%
  • Posts: 15

2. Jin (BTS) for Gucci

  • EMV: $9.75 million
  • Engagement Rate: 6.4%
  • Posts: 2

3. Karina (aespa) for Versace

  • EMV: $6.31 million
  • Engagement Rate: 4.6%
  • Posts: 6

4. I.N (Stray Kids) for Bottega Veneta

Ad
  • EMV: $5.24 million
  • Engagement Rate: 10.4%
  • Posts: 5

5. Bang Chan (Stray Kids) for Bottega Veneta

  • EMV: $4.44 million
  • Engagement Rate: 13.6%
  • Posts: 4

6. RM (BTS) for Bottega Veneta

  • EMV: $3.11 million
  • Engagement Rate: 6.4%
  • Posts: 3

7. Momo (TWICE) for Fendi

  • EMV: $2.95 million
  • Engagement Rate: 3.9%
  • Posts: 3

8. Peraya Malisorn for Dolce & Gabbana

  • EMV: $2.79 million
  • Engagement Rate: 25.3%
  • Posts: 2

9. Alex Consani for Gucci

  • EMV: $2.41 million
  • Engagement Rate: 13.1%
  • Posts: 2

10. Doyoung (NCT) for Dolce & Gabbana

  • EMV: $1.91 million
  • Engagement Rate: 5.5%
  • Posts: 2
Ad

Top 5 Brands of Milan Fashion Week SS26

1. Prada – EMV: $45.8 million

Engagement Rate: 1.6%

2. Gucci – EMV: $31.6 million

Engagement Rate: 2.1%

3. Bottega Veneta – EMV: $27.1 million Engagement Rate: 1.9%

4. Dolce & Gabbana – EMV: $25.8 million

Engagement Rate: 2.7%

5. Fendi – EMV: $20.9 million

Engagement Rate: 2.2%

After his discharge from the military, Jin officially became Gucci’s global ambassador in 2024. He has attended several Gucci shows, including Spring/Summer 2025 and Fall/Winter 2025–26.

For his Milan Fashion Week 2026 appearance, Jin wore a white button-up shirt, black trousers, and the brand’s signature Horsebit belt. He also attended the premiere of Gucci’s The Tiger, directed by Sabato De Sarno.

Ad
The BTS singer at the airport while leaving for Milan Fashion Week (Images via X/@gucci)
The BTS singer at the airport while leaving for Milan Fashion Week (Images via X/@gucci)

Beyond Gucci, Jin’s portfolio continues to grow with high-profile endorsements such as Fred Jewelry, Alo Yoga, Laneige, Ottogi Jin Ramen, Dongwon Tuna, Dolby Atmos, Gelato Pique, Visit Seoul, and Lucido-L by Mandom Corporation.

Ad

His self-launched liquor brand IGIN also saw immediate sell-out success upon release.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications