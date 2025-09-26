"People are literally chanting his name in the background"- Fans defend BTS' Jin over viral clips claiming he was ignored at Gucci's Milan show

On September 23, 2025, BTS’ Jin attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation at Milan Fashion Week. The event was held at Palazzo Mezzanotte and marked the singer's third major appearance as Gucci’s global ambassador. The K-pop idol wore a crisp white shirt and black tailored trousers. He complemented his outfit with subtle Gucci accessories. The singer quickly attracted attention from fans and the media. His entrance was met with loud cheers, as people chanted his name while cameras captured the moment. However, some clips circulating online attempted to show him as overlooked at the event. These viral clips sparked a debate on social platforms. Fans argued that the singer was well-received by both the media and fans.They pointed out that the original crowd recordings clearly captured chants of his name. An X user, @taegisgirl, wrote,ethel⁷ 🪰 @taegisgirlLINKsaying while people are literally chanting his name in the background ok 😭😭😭😭 at least mute the video if you’re tryna drag himFans also pointed out the misleading edits. They emphasized that no camera flashes were visible because the showcase took place in broad daylight.Clyde⁷ Namjoon Day 🌙 @yoongiohh17LINK&quot;nobody gives a fawk&quot; and yet you can hear people are screaming, crying, throwing up. Kpoppies get a braincell challengeJaydep Patil @JaydeepPatil09LINK@aejayoon Yeah no flash in the daylight.. 🤷‍♂️ The screams in the backgroundfor him, now ppl will say Jin was making those screams himselfA @Gossip_By_ALINK@IM_BTS_FLOPP What are you talking about? He is a music superstar. He is a BTS GUY ✨❤️‍🔥🫶🏾nadtweets @sdanblueLINK@IM_BTS_FLOPP I’m gonna hold your hand as I say this. I get that it stings she struggles to sell out a 7k venue while he fills 50k stadiums in a single night, or that her debut album’s tracks can’t climb higher than the bottom quarter of the Hot 100 while his sit much higher. But really…doesMany found the claims against him baseless. They reminded that his presence shifted the spotlight from several international celebrities to him during the event. Others noted that viral images showing him sitting alone did not prove neglect but rather reflected his introverted personality and preference for quiet moments.Linda @fanoftheWalesLINK@areaksj @gucci Well, the main event arrived so attention had to move to Jin! GUCCI ROYALTY JIN #JinxGucci #Jin #MFW #GucciLaFamiglia @gucciksj era☆ @areaksjLINKfunny how the crowd's attention and the camera flashes moved from the official cast of the event to focus on #Jin alone to chant his name loudly the second he appeared. he was the real main event fr😭 oh @gucci, you hit the jackpot.JJwan~ @lovejjwanLINK@chimmyschurro Jin doesn't need to do sh*t for money??! What kind of stupid take is that? Introvert or not, he is a professional. He was confident and perfectly fine with all of the interactions. You guys post these weird a*s takes and then wonder why antis use the same for dragging members -_-More on Jin’s Milan Fashion Week appearance and solo activitiesThe Gucci event also served as the premiere of the brand’s short film The Tiger, directed by Sabato De Sarno, with appearances from global stars like Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, and Edward Norton. Inside, BTS' eldest was seen sharing light moments with rapper Nettspend and actress Davika Hoorne. Clips of him interacting with others quickly went viral. The hashtags &quot;GUCCI ROYALTY&quot; trended worldwide. It generated over a million posts across platforms.All for Jin @jinnieslampLINK📊 Jin’s Hashtags &amp;amp;amp; Mentions Update Jin - 2.4M 🔥 #JinxGucci - 902.9K 🔥 #JinxGucciFW25 - 643.8K GUCCI SUPERSTAR JIN - 570.7K JIN AT MILAN FASHION WEEK - 450.3K We are on fire! So close to 1M and let’s push the other tags too ❤️‍🔥This Milan Fashion Week appearance follows the Epiphany singer's earlier shows at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 and Fall/Winter 2025 collections. Both appearances expanded the brand’s reach.Beyond fashion, Jin has grown his influence with endorsements ranging from Fred Jewelry and Laneige to Ottogi Jin Ramen and Dolby Atmos. His liquor brand IGIN also sold out at launch, boosting his reputation as one of Korea’s most marketable celebrities.Jin released his solo album ECHO earlier this year, with Don’t Say You Love Me as the lead track. It followed his 2024 debut album Happy. His RUN SEOKJIN EP_TOUR wrapped up in August 2025 after stops in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. His concert combined music with playful challenges inspired by his variety show.With BTS, he is now preparing for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback album.