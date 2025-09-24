  • home icon
  "He's so real for this"- Fans in stitches as rapper Nettspend doubles down on 'best friend' joke with BTS' Jin, posts photos from Gucci Milan show

"He's so real for this"- Fans in stitches as rapper Nettspend doubles down on 'best friend' joke with BTS' Jin, posts photos from Gucci Milan show

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 24, 2025 08:16 GMT
Gucci Spring Summer 2026 - Front Row (Images via YouTube/@gucci)
Gucci Spring Summer 2026 - Front Row (Images via YouTube/@gucci)

On September 23, 2025, BTS’ Jin stole the spotlight at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase during Milan Fashion Week. The star’s look and presence at the premiere of Gucci’s short film The Tiger turned heads. However, it was his lighthearted exchange with American rapper Nettspend that left fans in hysterics.

A few viral clips from the event online showed Nettspend, sitting next to the BTS star, jokingly telling him that they were “best friends for today.” To this, the Epiphany singer laughed and agreed.

The playful moment quickly spread across social media. Many fans called it one of the most entertaining interactions from the night. As per the viral clips, the rapper said,

"we’re best friends today."
The rapper later fueled the buzz by posting pictures with the BTS vocalist on his official X account. He captioned them “bffl," short for “best friends for life.” Fans had a field day reacting online. Many found the rapper’s confidence amusing.

Comments poured in as netizens joked about how "real" the rapper was to call him his best friend. An X user, @ksjim92, wrote,

Others also joined in, joking that they would have declared themselves more than just friends if given the same chance.

The unexpected camaraderie became a highlight of the evening, adding another viral moment to the K-pop idol's growing list of fashion week memories. Fans also appreciated the American rapper for his approach, which made him comfortable.

More on Jin’s Gucci role, Milan Fashion Week appearances, and endorsements

Jin’s appearance at The Tiger premiere marked his third major outing as Gucci’s global ambassador since assuming the role in 2024. The event took place at Palazzo Mezzanotte and launched Milan Fashion Week’s SS26 season with a short film directed by Sabato De Sarno. The event featured other stars like Demi Moore, Alia Bhatt, Edward Norton, and Kendall Jenner.

The BTS vocalist attended the show wearing a crisp white button-down shirt paired with black tailored trousers and a Gucci pendant. His look was completed with a sleek hairstyle, with his forehead revealed.

It immediately set off waves of admiration across social media. Soon, hashtags like “GUCCI ROYALTY” started trending worldwide.

BTS&rsquo; star in Milan (Images via YouTube/@gucci)
BTS’ star in Milan (Images via YouTube/@gucci)

This Milan appearance follows Jin’s earlier showcases for Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 and Fall/Winter 2025 collections. Each look he revealed went viral, often leading to sold-out demand for the pieces he wore and a noticeable boost in Gucci’s media value.

Beyond his work with Gucci, Jin’s influence continues to grow across various industries. His endorsement roster includes Fred Jewelry, Laneige, Ottogi Jin Ramen, Dongwon Tuna, Dolby Atmos, Gelato Pique, Alo Yoga, Visit Seoul, and, most recently, Lucido-L by Mandom Corporation.

His liquor brand, IGIN, also sold out at launch, reinforcing his reputation as one of Korea’s most marketable solo stars.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shreya Das
