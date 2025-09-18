  • home icon
  Fans applaud BTS' Jin's impact as his Lucidol ambassadorship drives Mandom stock up to a new high at 78%

"So proud & satisfying"- Fans applaud BTS' Jin's impact as his Lucidol ambassadorship drives Mandom stock up to a new high at 78%

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 18, 2025 23:25 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin got Lucidol ambassadorship in September 2025. (Image via X/@lucidol_jp)

On September 18, 2025, the Financial Times reported that Japanese cosmetics giant Mandom Corporation reached a new 52-week high after officially naming BTS’ Jin as the face of its Lucido-L Re: series. The stock closed at around ¥2,306 on September 16. This marked a 78.5% rise this year and an 81.8% increase over the past 12 months.

Moreover, the trading volume also soared. It reportedly exceeded the daily average by nearly 290% and reflected the rush that followed the BTS member's ambassadorship announcement. Mandom is best known for its Lucido-L brand.

Market watchers and fans described this as a clear example of the singer's "effect,” where his involvement instantly drives both consumer and investor enthusiasm.

Fans quickly celebrated the achievement online. They called the surge “satisfying” and expressed pride in how the singer's partnership directly boosted a major Japanese company. An X user, @KindheartedJn, wrote,

"Not surprised but so proud & satisfying."
Others also joined in as they flocked to social media and stated that it was another example of the idol's unmatched power as a solo ambassador. This deal also expands his impact beyond entertainment into real business results.

Since completing his military service in June 2024, the idol has rapidly built one of the strongest portfolios in K-pop endorsements. The Lucido-L deal marks his 11th active brand collaboration. It further cemented his reputation as a top advertising star.

More on BTS' Jin’s Lucido-L campaign and full brand portfolio

The Lucido-L Re: series was launched on September 16 with new advertisements, posters, and behind-the-scenes clips featuring Jin. Moreover, there will be longer TV campaigns and a special giveaway that will roll out in October. It will offer exclusive items like postcards and product bundles.

The line focuses on repairing and reshaping damaged hair with a fresh osmanthus and grapefruit scent. The company also praised the idol's global influence and approachable personality.

According to the report by PR Times, the company stated,

"His positive attitude of letting his individuality shine through coincides with Lucido-L's philosophy of "enjoying your own unique hairstyle freely," leading to his selection as the campaign ambassador. Through this campaign, we will support the possibilities of "your own unique beauty" together with JIN."
BTS&#039; Jin Lights the Empire State Building in Celebration of Second Solo Album Echo - Source: Getty
BTS' Jin Lights the Empire State Building in Celebration of Second Solo Album Echo - Source: Getty

Lucido-L joins a growing list of global names that Jin represents across industries. His solo endorsements now include:

  1. IGIN (his own liquor brand)
  2. Gucci
  3. Fred Jewelry
  4. Alo Yoga
  5. LANEIGE
  6. Ottogi Jin Ramen
  7. Dongwon Tuna
  8. Dolby Atmos
  9. Gelato Pique
  10. Visit Seoul
  11. Lucido-L

From luxury fashion and skincare to food, beverages, and tech, the Epiphany singer's partnerships showcase his wide appeal and global reach.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
