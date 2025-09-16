"Such a good friend"- Fans praise Jin's guidance as Lee Hyun reveals BTS member helped shape lyrics for his comeback album after 13 years

On September 16, 2025, Star News reported that singer Lee Hyun shared how BTS' Jin helped him while he was preparing his comeback album. The veteran artist explained that he had debated between using the words &quot;God&quot; or &quot;fate&quot; in the lyrics of his title track At This Point.Hyun admitted that most people in his company preferred &quot;fate,&quot; but he was still torn. He wanted another opinion, so he asked Jin for advice. Jin said he personally liked the phrase &quot;God&quot; but recommended going with &quot;fate&quot; because it would fit better in the song's flow.Trusting his junior's judgment, Lee Hyun agreed and kept the word as &quot;fate.&quot; He also expressed gratitude for Jin's encouragement during the album preparations, as the BTS member had told him the song sounded good and provided feedback while polishing the lyrics. According to Star News, Lee Hyun said:"Actually, the company said it would be better if we went with 'As Fate Would Have It,' but that's why I wanted to go with 'As God Would Have It.' But no matter how many times I tried to persuade them, it didn't work. So I asked Jin, 'What about you?' and he said he liked 'As God Would Have It,' but he said he would go with 'As Fate Would Have It.' So I said, 'Okay, then let's go with that.'"Fans warmly received the story. They praised the Epiphany singer for being thoughtful and supportive. They also highlighted how his guidance showed genuine care for fellow artists. Fans praised his thoughtful nature after the story went public. Many admired how he gave honest advice with kindness, and called him "a timeless personality." Others said it showed the BTS' star's humility and deep respect for music. On the contrary, he chose to know Korean singers, local collaborations. he's proud of his identity and the talent of those around him and appreciates it well❤️Lee Hyun’s bond with BTS and his comeback with A(E)NDLee Hyun has returned with A(E)ND, his first mini album in over 13 years. It features six tracks, including the emotional ballad At This Point. The album captures themes of love, loss, and letting go. This marks a significant step in his career after a long hiatus.As the very first artist signed under Big Hit, Lee Hyun has a special bond with BTS. He often mentions how proud he is of their global impact and admits that while he sometimes feels pressure as their senior, his focus remains on creating meaningful music.According to Lee Hyun's latest interview with Sports Today, he said:&quot;Leaving aside the fact that it's our company, I think BTS will be worthy of being considered great people in the future. I think BTS was the start of what we call K-culture and K-pop today. &quot;Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ @mhereonlyforbtsLINKLee hyun on a recent interview about BTS: &quot;BTS did it all. Leaving aside the fact that it's our company, I think BTS will be worthy of being considered legendd in the future. I think BTS was the start of what we call K-culture and K-pop today. It may be a small thing, but myIn the same interview, he recalled how BTS changed the perception of Korean artists worldwide. He further shared that even his overseas friends noticed the difference after BTS' success. He stated:&quot;It may be a small thing, but my friend who lives in Australia said that he feels like the way Koreans are treated (after BTS) has changed. Now, he asks, 'Are you from South Korea?' He called me and asked, 'Are you meeting BTS?' and I said, 'Yes,' and he said, 'Tell them I said thank you.' I don't think this is just my friend's story.&quot;He continued:&quot;It may seem like a small thing, but I think it's an important story. In that regard, I think BTS was the first to change the perception of the East. I want to tell you that I'm so proud, even though it's obvious.&quot;South Koreans Celebrate 10 Years Of K-Pop Group BTS With 'BTS Festa' - Source: GettyHe also expressed pride in their achievements and gratitude for their encouragement throughout his career.Lee Hyun's new mini album A(E)ND is set to drop on September 16 at 6 p.m. KST across major music platforms.