"He's not after money" - Fans admire BTS' Jungkook's sincerity as brand ambassador as he reveals why Calvin Klein feels like a "friend"

On October 10, 2025, Dazed Korea released a new video featuring BTS’ Jungkook filmed during Fashion Week in New York. He attended the Calvin Klein show as the brand’s global ambassador. In the short clip, the K-pop idol was asked what Calvin Klein meant to him. His answer instantly caught fans’ attention.He said that he tries to remain genuine and explained that he truly likes the brand, considering it a “friend” with whom he wishes to continue working. The singer added that Calvin Klein is his go-to brand, which he personally loves wearing in daily life. He said:&quot;I’m actually trying to stay genuine. I do like Calvin so much that’s why I’ve been collaborating with Calvin. For me. Calvin feels like a friend I’d like to keep working with. Even now, Calvin is my go-to brand. I love it.&quot;Fans expressed their admiration for his honesty and integrity as a brand representative. Many fans remarked that the artist had never worked with brands solely for hype or prestige, but only with those with which he had a personal connection.Fans admired how his personal fashion sense, often favoring minimalism and practicality, perfectly aligned with Calvin Klein’s identity. An X user, @annix48603919, wrote:&quot;One reason why he's different from the rest... he's not after money. He's authenticity/being true to himself(geniune).&quot;annix 💜 @annix48603919LINKOne reason why he's different from the rest... he's not after money. He's authenticity/being true to himself(geniune)Social media was soon filled with admiration for the singer’s authenticity. Many pointed out that his collaboration with the brand felt &quot;mutual&quot; rather than commercial.Rheinna Avianti @rhe26120LINK@archiveforJK Jungkook×CalvinKlein is one of the best things that happened when it comes to idol×brand. The love is mutual. It is so genuine, it shows ♥︎🙌🖤🩶cloe @cloe9197LINKThis is why jungkook is different. He’s not fake. He’s honest. He’s too honest sometimes. He genuinely loves CK and uses on daily basis so being their ambassador would be the natural thing for him. He would never be someone else or do something just to be more rich &amp;amp;amp; popularSpeaking Facts Only @TruthHurts_s0LINKImagine u could have earned more millions &amp;amp;amp; increased public exposure, knowing you're the Most Popular Idol with the strongest selling power yet u remain true to yourself &amp;amp;amp; to your fans. Only JungKook can relateOthers also joined in, praising the singer and stating that the brand was &quot;lucky&quot; to have him as its ambassador.𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓻 📀ᴶᴷGOLDEN𝄞🎤🎶(FAN) @_partyyeah97LINK@goldenfoufa He never does anything randomly. It has to mean something to him and CK is a brand he grew up with. So naturally the connection is different. Extremely happy CK got JK. A match made in heaven.ASJ⁷ @jeon_soulLINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @CalvinKlein one thing about jungkook is that he won't join just any brand even luxary brands for sake of ambassadorship He uses CK and so he chose it CK is luckyestelle ✨ @fimmiestarkookLINKYou’ll hardly see this kinda authenticity in an artist, no pretence always true to himself, he’s so admirable, Calvin Klein really lucked out with himMore about Jungkook’s Calvin Klein partnership and future plansJungkook began working with Calvin Klein in March 2023. His campaigns consistently go viral, including his first campaign, which featured minimalist photos of his appearance at the Spring/Summer 2026 runway in New York, where he wore an oversized beige suit and chunky silver jewelry.The favorable reaction came in the wake of Jungkook's influence at international fashion events. According to Onclusive's analytics, Jungkook was the most-mentioned celebrity at New York Fashion Week 2025. He was responsible for more than 55% of all social media mentions and news impressions. Calvin Klein was the No. 1 brand among 71 brands represented at the event.He later switched to an all-black trench coat for the afterparty, once again making headlines for his style.BTS Charts Daily @btschartsdailycLINK#Jungkook was the most mentioned artist during New York Fashion Week on social media (vía onclusive)Jungkook’s appearance generated over $7.44 million in earned media value for Calvin Klein during fashion week. It is nearly one-third of the brand’s total publicity impact. This reinforced his status as one of the most influential ambassadors in the global fashion industry.Currently, Jungkook is focusing on BTS’ highly anticipated group comeback, expected in spring 2026.