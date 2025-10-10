  • home icon
  "He's not after money" - Fans admire BTS' Jungkook's sincerity as brand ambassador as he reveals why Calvin Klein feels like a "friend"

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 10, 2025 18:57 GMT
Jungkook talks about his ambassadorship with Calvin Klein (Images via X/@CalvinKlein)
On October 10, 2025, Dazed Korea released a new video featuring BTS’ Jungkook filmed during Fashion Week in New York. He attended the Calvin Klein show as the brand’s global ambassador. In the short clip, the K-pop idol was asked what Calvin Klein meant to him. His answer instantly caught fans’ attention.

He said that he tries to remain genuine and explained that he truly likes the brand, considering it a “friend” with whom he wishes to continue working. The singer added that Calvin Klein is his go-to brand, which he personally loves wearing in daily life. He said:

"I’m actually trying to stay genuine. I do like Calvin so much that’s why I’ve been collaborating with Calvin. For me. Calvin feels like a friend I’d like to keep working with. Even now, Calvin is my go-to brand. I love it."
Fans expressed their admiration for his honesty and integrity as a brand representative. Many fans remarked that the artist had never worked with brands solely for hype or prestige, but only with those with which he had a personal connection.

Fans admired how his personal fashion sense, often favoring minimalism and practicality, perfectly aligned with Calvin Klein’s identity. An X user, @annix48603919, wrote:

"One reason why he's different from the rest... he's not after money. He's authenticity/being true to himself(geniune)."
Social media was soon filled with admiration for the singer’s authenticity. Many pointed out that his collaboration with the brand felt "mutual" rather than commercial.

Others also joined in, praising the singer and stating that the brand was "lucky" to have him as its ambassador.

More about Jungkook’s Calvin Klein partnership and future plans

Jungkook began working with Calvin Klein in March 2023. His campaigns consistently go viral, including his first campaign, which featured minimalist photos of his appearance at the Spring/Summer 2026 runway in New York, where he wore an oversized beige suit and chunky silver jewelry.

The favorable reaction came in the wake of Jungkook's influence at international fashion events. According to Onclusive's analytics, Jungkook was the most-mentioned celebrity at New York Fashion Week 2025. He was responsible for more than 55% of all social media mentions and news impressions. Calvin Klein was the No. 1 brand among 71 brands represented at the event.

He later switched to an all-black trench coat for the afterparty, once again making headlines for his style.

Jungkook’s appearance generated over $7.44 million in earned media value for Calvin Klein during fashion week. It is nearly one-third of the brand’s total publicity impact. This reinforced his status as one of the most influential ambassadors in the global fashion industry.

Currently, Jungkook is focusing on BTS’ highly anticipated group comeback, expected in spring 2026.

Edited by Riya Peter
