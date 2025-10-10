“A true superstar” – Fans crown Taehyung after CELINE reportedly had to hide the BTS idol post-show due to massive attention from guests and media

On Friday, October 10, a netizen and digital creator, Lee Jun-seok, uploaded an Instagram story revealing events around BTS' Taehyung at the SS26 CELINE Fashion Show. In the post, he talked about how he was impressed with the influence and stardom of the BTS member. He added that the idol was consistently surrounded by the press and other guests of the fashion show.The crowd around the idol eventually led to CELINE hiding Taehyung somewhere post the show to create a smoother exit of the reporters and guests after the event. Lee Jun-seok also stated that he had to return to the venue after the crowd left for the necessary shooting and press interviews. Here's what the netizen stated about his observation of the influence of BTS' Taehyung at the SS26 CELINE fashion show:&quot;I was at the CELINE Summer 2026 show, and I was truly surprised by the influence of V from BTS. All the worldwide press were taking videos of him with huge cameras around him, and also all the other guests were filming him.&quot;He continued,&quot;Also, the biggest part was I heard that CELINE had to make V go somewhere else to stay and hide for a while right after the show, because otherwise other invited guests would not leave watching him lol. And then he had to come back after a while to the show venue for the shootings and press interviews. So in awe of his influence.&quot;Following the land of this post on the internet, fans were impressed with the idol's undying impact and influence in the industry. They were thrilled to learn that he is not only celebrated at events concerning the music industry but also in various other fields he engages. Therefore, fans couldn't stop praising the idol for the same. Here are a few fan reactions to Jun-seok's post about BTS' Taehyung:&quot;He drew all energy focus and lenses toward him not by trying but simply by being. A true superstar is a gravitational force.&quot; said a fanFRI(END)SⓥPied Athena💜(Fan accnt) @pied_athenaLINK@naver_taehyung He drew all energy focus and lenses toward him not by trying but simply by being. A true superstar is a gravitational force. TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE @celineofficialMore fans and netizens reacted to the post made by the digital creator, Lee Jun-seok.taefocusonhimself🥳🤘 @taedgaflmaoLINKi've been wondering why he could hv that much time in the forest while still being in the show 😭....that's where they hid him lmaoo my baby so famousʕ⁠´⁠•⁠ᴥ⁠•⁠`⁠ʔ @daeguhyung95LINK@naver_taehyung Taehyung's impact is magnificent, he's a phenomenal, he's has charm nobody could resist, he's the moment &amp;the eVent TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINEAnuᵗʰᵛ @bangtan_dramaLINKi can't imagine, how one feels to know they are THAT insanely popular. i admire him so much for remaining so humble and sweet and so...human, despite it all.𝐿𝒾 @kth_CFCLINKCeline had to hide him away for a while?? So was that when he was looking for a four-leaf clover and playing with a huge tree branch????😭 Taehyung's influence is INSANE!!! He is always the main event.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.emy🍀 @vkkvonlyLINKit warms my heart knowing that taehyung is very aware of his huge impact and popularity. imagine having them to hide you I'm crying😭😭😭~🥢 @_meillanLINKCeline had to hide Taehyung bc all these A list guests won't let him leave he's insane 😭Ⓥ | αle del rey @iminl0vewithTHVLINKHis presence is truly unmatched, no wonder everyone was captivated 🫣em @coldbloodedhrtLINKOh taehyung, the world does revolve around uAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V, or Kim Tae-hyung, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor who made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track. The album, mixing genres of pop, R&amp;B, and jazz, soon became a commercial success by topping charts and also bagging awards.LayoVer sold over 1.6 million copies, according to Hanteo charts on its debut day, which marks the highest first-day sales made by a K-pop soloist. It also helped Taehyung make history as one of the highest-charting Korean soloists in Billboard chart history with his #2 debut on Billboard 200 in the United States. Soon after the album release, the idol enlisted in the military in December 2023.He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, an elite counterterrorism unit. Regardless, in 2024, he put forth three pre-recorded singles, namely FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby. He also rolled out his solo photobook titled Type 1, which showcased pictures of the idol during his moments of comfort and relaxation.Around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military. His first public appearance was at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for CELINE's show as the brand's ambassador. Following this, he also collaborated with W Korea for the cover feature as CELINE's brand ambassador for the magazine's September issue. Most recently, on October 5, he attended another show by CELINE at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.