"#1 Influencer"- Fans amused as BTS' Taehyung convinces Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik to go running in the rain

On October 11, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) surprised fans with an Instagram story. It showed him running in the rain with his close friends, actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. The trio is a part of the famous Wooga Squad friend group. They were seen jogging together along the Han River despite the drizzle. Fans couldn’t stop talking about how the BTS star has now inspired even his celebrity friends to join his fitness routine.Over the past few months, the singer has been running a regular part of his daily life. From going for early morning jogs with his staff to making promises with BTS’ Jungkook about running by the Han River, he has made the hobby his new lifestyle. During Paris Fashion Week, he also mentioned taking his team for a run at 6 am.The latest Instagram story also reminded fans of the natural friendship within the Wooga Squad. It includes Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy. The group first met on the set of the 2016 K-drama Hwarang.Now, his latest clip with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik has fans calling him the “influencer,” saying he has convinced nearly everyone around him to join his running circle.An X user, @taecg1995, wrote,&quot;#1 Influencer that's him.&quot;Taela @taecg1995LINK@fatherhyungs #1 Influencer that's him. 🫵The video quickly went viral across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Many fans humorously pointed out that he seems to have started a national running trend. Some even said that whether it’s his staff, friends, or fans, no one is safe from Taehyung’s fitness influence.𝚃𝚔⭐️ @TaekoomaniaLINKTaehyung taking his Jungkook-ie, his friends, his crew to go running with him 😭𝓶𝓸 @thvposttLINKmy bro is making the whole south korea run because he started running 😂😂💥 @fatherhyungsLINKobsessed with how taehyung has convinced every single one of his friends and team start running with him 😭ྀི♡ fai ♡ྀི @myyouwithjkLINKtaehyung getting literally every single person he knows integrated into his running program is frying me 😭😭😭Fans shared their amusement online. They called him &quot;influential” for motivating people to be active. Others admired the friendship as the three were seen together publicly for the first time since Taehyung completed his military service in June.Tae’sBae @KTHsoldierLINK@fatherhyungs He’s the most influential musician for a reason.tay⁷ 🫧 @kimgayismLINKtaehyung is on a mission to take everyone acquainted to him on running 😭😭😭Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ @mhereonlyforbtsLINKTHE WAY TAEHYUNG WENT RUNNING UNDER THE RAIN WITH HIS WOOGA SQUAD BESTIES HYUNGSIK AND SEOJOON,THEIR FRIENDSHIP IS SO CUTE😭🫶BTS’ Taehyung’s recent activities and global impactTaehyung has been in the spotlight recently, not just for his friendship moments but also for his growing influence in fashion and music. According to influencer analytics platform Lefty, the singer ranked as the top musician and K-pop idol at Paris Fashion Week 2025 for the EMV (Earned Media Value) generated from his appearance at Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 show.His posts for the event brought in an estimated $13.1 million USD in media value for the brand. It topped all other celebrities in attendance.Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyungLINKAccording to Lefty and Karla Otto’s reporting, Kim Taehyung generated an EMV of 13.1 Million USD for Celine, making him the TOP #1 Musician and #1 Korean Celebrity during Paris Fashion Week! It highlights Kim Taehyung’s unmatched marketing power and global cultural impact,After being discharged from the military in June 2025, the BTS member resumed public activities as Celine’s global ambassador. He attended the fashion house’s Paris show on October 5. His appearance generated millions of online mentions within hours. As per Onclusive, over 5.5 million posts were made under hashtags #VxCELINE and #TAEHYUNGxCELINE, making him the most-mentioned K-pop star at the fashion week.Taehyung continues to grow in music as a solo artist and BTS member. His debut album, Layover, released in 2023, featured hits like Slow Dancing and Love Me Again. He released multiple singles during his enlistment, including FRI(END)S and Winter Ahead.Now, the idol is reportedly preparing for BTS’ much-awaited full-group comeback. It is expected in Spring 2026, followed by a new world tour.