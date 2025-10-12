  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "#1 Influencer"- Fans amused as BTS' Taehyung convinces Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik to go running in the rain

"#1 Influencer"- Fans amused as BTS' Taehyung convinces Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik to go running in the rain

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 12, 2025 08:06 GMT
Goes running with Park Hyung-sik &amp; Park Seo-joon (Images via Instagram/@thv)
Goes running with Park Hyung-sik & Park Seo-joon (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On October 11, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) surprised fans with an Instagram story. It showed him running in the rain with his close friends, actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. The trio is a part of the famous Wooga Squad friend group. They were seen jogging together along the Han River despite the drizzle. Fans couldn’t stop talking about how the BTS star has now inspired even his celebrity friends to join his fitness routine.

Ad

Over the past few months, the singer has been running a regular part of his daily life. From going for early morning jogs with his staff to making promises with BTS’ Jungkook about running by the Han River, he has made the hobby his new lifestyle. During Paris Fashion Week, he also mentioned taking his team for a run at 6 am.

The latest Instagram story also reminded fans of the natural friendship within the Wooga Squad. It includes Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy. The group first met on the set of the 2016 K-drama Hwarang.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Now, his latest clip with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik has fans calling him the “influencer,” saying he has convinced nearly everyone around him to join his running circle.

An X user, @taecg1995, wrote,

"#1 Influencer that's him."
Ad

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Many fans humorously pointed out that he seems to have started a national running trend. Some even said that whether it’s his staff, friends, or fans, no one is safe from Taehyung’s fitness influence.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans shared their amusement online. They called him "influential” for motivating people to be active. Others admired the friendship as the three were seen together publicly for the first time since Taehyung completed his military service in June.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Taehyung’s recent activities and global impact

Taehyung has been in the spotlight recently, not just for his friendship moments but also for his growing influence in fashion and music. According to influencer analytics platform Lefty, the singer ranked as the top musician and K-pop idol at Paris Fashion Week 2025 for the EMV (Earned Media Value) generated from his appearance at Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Ad

His posts for the event brought in an estimated $13.1 million USD in media value for the brand. It topped all other celebrities in attendance.

Ad

After being discharged from the military in June 2025, the BTS member resumed public activities as Celine’s global ambassador. He attended the fashion house’s Paris show on October 5. His appearance generated millions of online mentions within hours. As per Onclusive, over 5.5 million posts were made under hashtags #VxCELINE and #TAEHYUNGxCELINE, making him the most-mentioned K-pop star at the fashion week.

Taehyung continues to grow in music as a solo artist and BTS member. His debut album, Layover, released in 2023, featured hits like Slow Dancing and Love Me Again. He released multiple singles during his enlistment, including FRI(END)S and Winter Ahead.

Ad

Now, the idol is reportedly preparing for BTS’ much-awaited full-group comeback. It is expected in Spring 2026, followed by a new world tour.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications