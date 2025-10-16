  • home icon
  "1.1b won from 20 whole years?"- Netizens outrage grows over funds raised at W Korea's breast cancer galas despite star-studded millionaire guest list

"1.1b won from 20 whole years?"- Netizens outrage grows over funds raised at W Korea's breast cancer galas despite star-studded millionaire guest list

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 16, 2025 14:43 GMT
W Korea
W Korea's breast cancer galas met with criticism (Images via W Korea website & Instagram/@wkorea)

On October 15, 2025, W Korea held its 20th "Love Your W" breast cancer awareness gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul. The event marked twenty years of fundraising and advocacy for breast cancer awareness. However, it also sparked one of the biggest controversies for the magazine.

According to The Chosun Daily, the official figures from W Korea stated that the "Love Your W" campaign has raised a total of 1.1 billion KRW (about 775,000 USD) since its launch in 2006. Once this number went viral online, fans expressed outrage. They called it shockingly low for an event attended by hundreds of high-profile celebrities each year.

Many pointed out that ₩1.1 billion over 20 years averages only about ₩55 million annually. It was a figure that they felt did not match the scale, sponsorship, and luxury branding associated with the gala.

Clips from the night showed a glamorous ballroom filled with celebrities posing for photos, drinking champagne, and dancing. The viral clips only intensified public frustration. An X user, @RosePinkyDinky1, wrote,

Fans argued that the W Korea event felt more like a red-carpet party than a meaningful awareness campaign. They criticized the absence of pink ribbons, educational segments, and tributes to survivors. They said the event's tone was completely inappropriate for a cancer awareness cause.

Netizens remarked that the night resembled a networking event for the rich rather than a charity event. Many pointed out that the total cost of the event organized by W Korea could have exceeded the amount donated.

W Korea's star-studded lineup, missing symbolism, & Jay Park’s controversy

The guest list this year featured prominent figures in the Korean entertainment industry. Attendees included:

  • BTS’ RM, V, and j-hope
  • Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Seungmin
  • aespa’s Karina, Winter, Giselle, and NingNing
  • LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon and Kazuha
  • TXT’s Soobin
  • ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, Jake, and Jungwon
  • IVE’s An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, and Rei
  • I-DLE’s Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Shuhua, and Yuqi
  • ITZY’s Yeji and Yuna
  • NMIXX’s Haewon and Sullyoon
  • ILLIT’s Wonhee, Iroha, Minju, Mocha, and Yunah
  • MONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon.
W Magazine Korea &quot;Love Your W&quot; - Photocall (Image via Getty)
W Magazine Korea "Love Your W" - Photocall (Image via Getty)

Some of the actors and models present at the event were:

  • Lee Min-ho
  • Byun Woo-seok
  • Lee Jun-ho
  • Lee Soo-hyuk
  • Lee Dong-hwi
  • Park Eun-bin
  • Ha Jung-woo
  • Jung Hae-in
  • Park Gyu-young
  • Gong Myung
  • Moon So-ri, Kim Se-jeong
  • Im Ji-yeon
  • Go Hyun-jung
  • Kim Young-kwang
  • Krystal
  • Hwa Sa
  • Hyoyeon
  • Taeyang
  • DEX
  • Code Kunst

The night faced more criticism for its atmosphere and performances. Many netizens pointed out the lack of awareness elements. Instead, videos showed attendees drinking and celebrating under club lights, which fans found insensitive given the event’s purpose.

The other controversy involved Jay Park’s performance of MOMMAE. The song was criticized for its explicit lyrics about women’s bodies. Fans said the choice was “tone-deaf” and disrespectful to breast cancer survivors. W Korea posted the clip on social media but removed it shortly afterward due to the backlash.

Jay Park also issued an apology, explaining that he thought it was an afterparty performance and not part of the official campaign.

As the criticism persists, many fans are urging W Korea to rethink its approach to the event. They say that the gala has strayed too far from its original purpose and has become a display of luxury rather than a platform for awareness.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

