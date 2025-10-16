"1.1b won from 20 whole years?"- Netizens outrage grows over funds raised at W Korea's breast cancer galas despite star-studded millionaire guest list

On October 15, 2025, W Korea held its 20th &quot;Love Your W&quot; breast cancer awareness gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul. The event marked twenty years of fundraising and advocacy for breast cancer awareness. However, it also sparked one of the biggest controversies for the magazine. According to The Chosun Daily, the official figures from W Korea stated that the &quot;Love Your W&quot; campaign has raised a total of 1.1 billion KRW (about 775,000 USD) since its launch in 2006. Once this number went viral online, fans expressed outrage. They called it shockingly low for an event attended by hundreds of high-profile celebrities each year. Many pointed out that ₩1.1 billion over 20 years averages only about ₩55 million annually. It was a figure that they felt did not match the scale, sponsorship, and luxury branding associated with the gala.Clips from the night showed a glamorous ballroom filled with celebrities posing for photos, drinking champagne, and dancing. The viral clips only intensified public frustration. An X user, @RosePinkyDinky1, wrote,Rose Pink @RosePinkyDinky1LINK@driedgosari Wait, 1.1b won from 20 whole years? Not just from this year’s event? I mean the invitation and preparation cost more than thatFans argued that the W Korea event felt more like a red-carpet party than a meaningful awareness campaign. They criticized the absence of pink ribbons, educational segments, and tributes to survivors. They said the event's tone was completely inappropriate for a cancer awareness cause.gamla chor 🪴 @exoisweirdLINKraising only 1.1 billion won in 20 years? with so many rich people? this is some crazy money laundering event이지.𝓶𝓫𝓫🦋 @whoyouzy_LINKW Korea breast cancer awareness campaign raised ₩1.1B yet instead of funding education, treatment, or real support, the money went to lavish parties. They threw a party for celebrities who probably couldn’t name a single breast cancer organization. So much performative activismlola ౨ৎ @fixonvrLINK20 years and only 1.1 billion won raised at an event full of rich people고사리 @driedgosariLINKfinding out w korea has raised a Grand Total of 1.1b won ($775k) across the 20 whole years theyve held this event LMFAO just absolutely useless 😭Netizens remarked that the night resembled a networking event for the rich rather than a charity event. Many pointed out that the total cost of the event organized by W Korea could have exceeded the amount donated.kaylee @megastarwaveLINKthis is so tone deaf.. no ribbon no pink no talking about breast cancer awareness and only 1.1 billion krw in 20 years… actually pathetic🔴 @chijeuborgeoLINKkpop idols are barely speaking up abt anything and once they have the platform, they know nothing and just partying it out. so unattach of them from reality.菊 🩵| kim hyeonsoo thinker ˚✧⁎⁺˳✧༚ @xsparklingxbluuLINKit’s honestly ridiculous, they’ve only raised 1.1 billion won FOR 20 YEARS, while the money they spent on holding events like this is probably way more than thatW Korea's star-studded lineup, missing symbolism, &amp; Jay Park’s controversyThe guest list this year featured prominent figures in the Korean entertainment industry. Attendees included:BTS’ RM, V, and j-hopeStray Kids’ Bang Chan and Seungminaespa’s Karina, Winter, Giselle, and NingNingLE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon and KazuhaTXT’s SoobinENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, Jake, and JungwonIVE’s An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, and ReiI-DLE’s Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Shuhua, and YuqiITZY’s Yeji and YunaNMIXX’s Haewon and SullyoonILLIT’s Wonhee, Iroha, Minju, Mocha, and YunahMONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon.W Magazine Korea &quot;Love Your W&quot; - Photocall (Image via Getty)Some of the actors and models present at the event were:Lee Min-hoByun Woo-seokLee Jun-hoLee Soo-hyukLee Dong-hwiPark Eun-binHa Jung-wooJung Hae-inPark Gyu-youngGong MyungMoon So-ri, Kim Se-jeongIm Ji-yeonGo Hyun-jungKim Young-kwangKrystalHwa SaHyoyeonTaeyangDEXCode KunstThe night faced more criticism for its atmosphere and performances. Many netizens pointed out the lack of awareness elements. Instead, videos showed attendees drinking and celebrating under club lights, which fans found insensitive given the event’s purpose.The other controversy involved Jay Park’s performance of MOMMAE. The song was criticized for its explicit lyrics about women’s bodies. Fans said the choice was “tone-deaf” and disrespectful to breast cancer survivors. W Korea posted the clip on social media but removed it shortly afterward due to the backlash.Jay Park also issued an apology, explaining that he thought it was an afterparty performance and not part of the official campaign.As the criticism persists, many fans are urging W Korea to rethink its approach to the event. They say that the gala has strayed too far from its original purpose and has become a display of luxury rather than a platform for awareness.