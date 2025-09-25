  • home icon
  • "Our CHARITY ANGEL"- Fans proud as BTS' Jimin makes silent 100M KRW donation for underprivileged students in Jeonbuk

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 25, 2025 07:09 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin makes silent 100M KRW donation (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

On September 25, 2025, Korean media, News1, reported that BTS’ Jimin donated 100 million KRW (around 72,000 USD) to the Jeonbuk Office of Education’s Love Scholarship Foundation. It was also reported that the contribution was made quietly on September 18. There was no ceremony or publicity at the singer’s request.

The scholarship will be used to support underprivileged students in the region. It will ensure access to education for those facing difficult financial situations. As reported by News1, according to officials, Jimin’s father contacted the acting superintendent’s office in July to convey his son’s intention.

The donation was later deposited into the foundation’s account. This latest donation is added to the BTS star's long-standing tradition of giving back to students across South Korea.

also-read-trending Trending
Since 2019, he has donated ₩100 million each to several education offices, including Busan, Jeonnam, Gangwon, Chungbuk, and Gyeongnam. He funded scholarships, book donations, and school development projects.

As the news spread online, fans expressed immense pride in the idol's quiet generosity. Social media was soon filled with trending phrases such as “CHARITY ANGEL,” “DONATION ANGEL,” and “EDUCATION FAIRY.”

"jimin flourishes in his solo career quietly, and it his fans who are loud and proud about it. jimin does good deeds quietly, and it is the people he meets that are loud and proud about it as well. always so genuine, humble, consistent, and so loved. bless our CHARITY ANGEL," an X user wrote.
Others too joined in as they praised his humility in keeping such gestures private. They said that it shows yet another example of his consistency in giving back. Fans shared how they were deeply touched by his dedication to children’s futures.

For many, his choice to support education reflected his belief in creating opportunities for the next generation.

More on Jimin’s philanthropy, achievements, and recent activities

Jimin’s philanthropic work has become a well-known part of his public image. It started with his first scholarship donation in Busan in 2019. Later, he has steadily expanded his contributions to different provinces. According to the same News1 report, acting Superintendent Yoo Jeong-gi of Jeonbuk expressed gratitude for his generosity.

The Superintendent stated that the funds will be distributed fairly and transparently.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to BTS' Jimin for his warm sharing for the future of children. The donation will be used to help students studying in difficult environments through the Love Scholarship Foundation," he said.
102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball &ndash; SHOW - Source: Getty
Beyond charity, the singer continues to break records with his solo career. His track Who recently became the first K-pop solo song to stay on Spotify USA’s Daily Songs Chart for 400 consecutive days while surpassing 400 million filtered streams. At the same time, his second solo album Muse has charted for nearly a year.

Jimin has also secured multiple accolades this year. These include the titles of “Most Handsome Face 2025” and “Best K-pop Dancer” for the seventh consecutive year.

With BTS preparing for their group comeback in spring 2026, the Serendipity star continues to balance his music career with acts of philanthropy that strengthen his bond with fans.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
