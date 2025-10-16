“Don’t you know what charity means”- Jay Park faces backlash for asking fans not to exploit his free MOMMAE performance amidst Love Your W controversy

On Wednesday, October 15, the South Korean rapper and soloist, Jay Park, attended W Korea's annual breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025. During the event, the idol also put forth a performance of his famous track, MOMMAE. However, several netizens were displeased and frustrated with Jay Park's choice of song for a breast cancer awareness program.The song he performed at the event, MOMMAE, contains lyrics that talk about female body parts in an alleged objectifying and s*xual tone. This led to many people raising concerns about how it was inappropriate and disrespectful to the event's cause, breast cancer awareness, and the victims of the same. As the internet flooded with criticism for Jay Park for his recent performance at the Love Your W 2025 event, he responded to the same through his Instagram stories.However, the response only led to further backlash against the idol. While many people expected a genuine apology for his actions, the idol stated that he had performed MOMMAE at the Love Your W 2025 event for free and further expressed that he put forth the stage despite his leg injury. Therefore, he requested people not to exploit his good intentions.Following his response, netizens were further angered by the idol's lack of responsibility while performing for a social cause. They also stated that he should've chosen against performing a controversial song at the event, and also highlighted his complaint about his lack of pay for the performance at the event, despite Love Your W being a charity event. Here are a few reactions from netizens:&quot;What can I do if I don't have a paycheck... Don't you know what charity means?&quot; stated a netizenNetizen reaction to Jay Park's response (Image via theqoo)More netizens shared their reactions to the idol's response to the ongoing controversy of his MOMMAE performance at the Love Your W 2025 event.s @seallazLINKSinging and enjoying a song with lyrics like this at a breast cancer awareness campaign? that's absolutely shameful!dee @haechanjoyLINKjay park performing mommae…. when literally a lot of breast cancer patients had to remove their breasts as part of treatment, performing this song was like mocking them…. I literally have no words돌아온 보라돌이 @Lucky90859362LINKAs a Korean this is the actual nuance of his so-called apology: I'm sorry for the patients. But I willingly did it for FREE because I thought it was for good means. Thank you! Well, that doesn't seem like a sincere apology😅ella 🐾 @stunninmarieLINKMind you, they could’ve had all female performers. Nobody cares about this man.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on this matter.kamille 🌸 @mingukiuLINKthe lyrics of this song btw: 지금 소개받고 싶어 니 가슴에 달려있는 자매 &quot;right now, I want to get introduced to your chest's twins&quot; like are you serious @wkorea @JAYBUMAOM??? are you raising awareness for breast cancer patients or mocking us???Yerin Awake @YerineunweroweoLINKnobody cares if he wasn't paid for this him performing this for a &quot;breast cancer awareness&quot; party is screaming ignorance. Unless he wasn't told of what this &quot;party&quot; was for there is no excuse. All people involved in this from organizers, staffs, idols, etc. is ignorantkong @kongln01LINKHe could've easily said no if he thought it was inappropriate to perform mommae for breast cancer campaign event, he's more than 20 years in the industry, he's got every power to decline but he didn't. Let alone the ig story he posted few hours ago.waveafterwave @waveafterwave11LINKAt a breast cancer awareness event, one celeb was literally singing about a woman’s body in the most s*xist way and look at all these idiots laughing and having fun with it. So hopelessly stupidJay Park responds to ongoing backlash following his recent performance of MOMMAE at W Korea's Love Your W 2025 eventFollowing the criticism that Jay Park has been receiving for his recent performance of MOMMAE at the Love Your W 2025 event, the idol took to his Instagram account, @moresojuplease, and uploaded two stories that conveyed a response to the ongoing matter. The idol stated that his performance was a casual and typical performance of his viral track, MOMMAE, with no ill intentions.He continued to apologize to the cancer patients who may have been offended by the performance or his song choice. He also added that he only had good intentions with his attendance and performance at the Love Your W event, and thereby requested people to refrain from spreading misinformation and ill rumours about him. Here's what he stated:“After the official breast cancer campaign event, I understood the party and performance were for those who had gathered for a good cause and good intentions, taking time out of their busy schedules, so I just performed as usual.&quot;The idol continued,&quot;If any cancer patients felt offended or uncomfortable after seeing my performance, I apologize. I wish you good health. Hwaiting! I performed with a good heart without pay, despite my injury. Please don’t exploit that good intention. By asking not to exploit it, I’m asking those who try to create issues with good intentions to refrain from doing so. Please don’t misunderstand.&quot;Regardless, netizens have continuously been discussing Jay Park's song choice and W Korea's organization committee for the performance of MOMMAE at a breast cancer awareness program.