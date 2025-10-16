  • home icon
  • “Don’t you know what charity means”- Jay Park faces backlash for asking fans not to exploit his free MOMMAE performance amidst Love Your W controversy

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 16, 2025 08:54 GMT
Jay Park (Image via Instagram/@moresojuplease)
On Wednesday, October 15, the South Korean rapper and soloist, Jay Park, attended W Korea's annual breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025. During the event, the idol also put forth a performance of his famous track, MOMMAE. However, several netizens were displeased and frustrated with Jay Park's choice of song for a breast cancer awareness program.

The song he performed at the event, MOMMAE, contains lyrics that talk about female body parts in an alleged objectifying and s*xual tone. This led to many people raising concerns about how it was inappropriate and disrespectful to the event's cause, breast cancer awareness, and the victims of the same. As the internet flooded with criticism for Jay Park for his recent performance at the Love Your W 2025 event, he responded to the same through his Instagram stories.

However, the response only led to further backlash against the idol. While many people expected a genuine apology for his actions, the idol stated that he had performed MOMMAE at the Love Your W 2025 event for free and further expressed that he put forth the stage despite his leg injury. Therefore, he requested people not to exploit his good intentions.

Following his response, netizens were further angered by the idol's lack of responsibility while performing for a social cause. They also stated that he should've chosen against performing a controversial song at the event, and also highlighted his complaint about his lack of pay for the performance at the event, despite Love Your W being a charity event.

Here are a few reactions from netizens:

"What can I do if I don't have a paycheck... Don't you know what charity means?" stated a netizen
Netizen reaction to Jay Park&#039;s response (Image via theqoo)
More netizens shared their reactions to the idol's response to the ongoing controversy of his MOMMAE performance at the Love Your W 2025 event.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on this matter.

Jay Park responds to ongoing backlash following his recent performance of MOMMAE at W Korea's Love Your W 2025 event

Following the criticism that Jay Park has been receiving for his recent performance of MOMMAE at the Love Your W 2025 event, the idol took to his Instagram account, @moresojuplease, and uploaded two stories that conveyed a response to the ongoing matter. The idol stated that his performance was a casual and typical performance of his viral track, MOMMAE, with no ill intentions.

He continued to apologize to the cancer patients who may have been offended by the performance or his song choice. He also added that he only had good intentions with his attendance and performance at the Love Your W event, and thereby requested people to refrain from spreading misinformation and ill rumours about him. Here's what he stated:

“After the official breast cancer campaign event, I understood the party and performance were for those who had gathered for a good cause and good intentions, taking time out of their busy schedules, so I just performed as usual."
The idol continued,

"If any cancer patients felt offended or uncomfortable after seeing my performance, I apologize. I wish you good health. Hwaiting! I performed with a good heart without pay, despite my injury. Please don’t exploit that good intention. By asking not to exploit it, I’m asking those who try to create issues with good intentions to refrain from doing so. Please don’t misunderstand."
Regardless, netizens have continuously been discussing Jay Park's song choice and W Korea's organization committee for the performance of MOMMAE at a breast cancer awareness program.

