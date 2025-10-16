“Just a party for rich people”: W Korea’s ‘Love Your W’ event sparks outrage for turning breast cancer awareness into a luxury gathering

On Wednesday, October 15, W Korea held the 20th edition of its annual breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025. At the event, several South Korean celebrities, from K-pop idols to K-drama actors, were seen gracing the red carpet. Some of the attendees of the event include BTS' Taehyung, j-hope, and RM, aespa, ENHYPEN's Jake, Sungwoon, and Jungwon, Byeon Woo-seok, and more.While several fans and netizens were thrilled to see the celebrities gathered together at Love Your W 2025, they were soon disappointed by the event's alleged lack of tact and genuineness towards the cause, breast cancer awareness. Several netizens expressed that the event had little to no activities or parts that talked about breast cancer awareness or advocated for the same.People also noted that there was no indication of the event being a breast cancer awareness event since motifs and dress codes for gatherings on breast cancer awareness should be pink. Additionally, several others also added that the event had become a mere elite social gathering for the South Korean celebrities and stated that it felt quite superficial in its intentions.Here are a few reactions from the internet regarding the same:&quot;It was literally just a party for rich people to end up drunk as fuck LMFAOO&quot; said a netizenkalizur @kalizurLINKIt was literally just a party for rich people to end up drunk as f*ck LMFAOOMore netizens expressed their frustrations and disappointment with W Korea's Love Your W 2025 event.j @pyedemanzana_LINKWith all due respect to the people who participated in the event, this seems very superficial. There are better ways to approach awareness-raising in a dynamic way. Here, it seems more like a social or networking party, detracting from the seriousness and purpose of the eventlovelost271 @lovelost271LINKyou wont even know that it was for breast cancer unless u view articles nothing abt it. no one talked abt it during interviews its like the guests didnt know.s @seallazLINKthis event was so shameless, every celebrities who attended + w korea should be held accountable, this is not only disrespectful to victims of breast cancer but it's just so tone deaf!xima @afairytaelLINKapparently they only managed to gather 1 billion wons in YEARS. they just wear their fancy clothes, pose for the cameras and drink champagne and make it seem like it's another fashion event, but it's actually for BREAST CANCER AWARENESS!! truly disappointing...Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Aiah @targaryenkmLINKThe least they couldve done was wear pink which was the color symbol for this charity🍧 @chatshireloreLINKworse it’s the brands that are “donating” as part of advertising just so their ambassadors can appear to these events wearing their clothes and accessories…the hundreds of celebs invited only need to show face and boom, instant feminists!memo_jh 13 @mariyamsayed5LINKThis is not even the worst, worst is people worship these celebs and make such tonedeaf people famousvalerie 🥒 @sseraangelicLINKjust scrolled through w koreas socials, there were 54 videos posted and only ONE of them was a speech?? 😭😭Who attended W Korea's Love Your W 2025 breast cancer awareness event? BTS' Taehyung, Lee Min-ho, TXT's Soobin, and moreLove Your W event is a breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the South Korean fashion magazine, W Korea. The event was established in 2006 with the intention of increasing awareness of breast cancer in society. Following twenty years of campaigning, Love Your W has raised a total of 1.1 billion KRW, and these funds will be directed towards breast cancer treatments for women from low-income groups.Here are the attendees of W Korea's 20th edition of its annual campaign, Love Your W 2025:BTS' Taehyung (V), RM, and j-hopeStray Kids' Bang Chan and Seungminaespa's Karina, Winter, Giselle, NingningTXT's SoobinENHYPEN's Sunghoon, Jake, and JungwonLE SSERAFIM's Chaewon and KazuhaMONSTA X's Shownu and HyungwonITZY's Yeji and Yuna(G)I-DLE's Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Shuhua, and YuqiILLIT's Yoona, Mocha, Minju, Wonhee, and IrohaKiiiKiii's Ji-yu, Lee Sol, Soo Yi, Ha-eum, and KiyaNMIXX's Haewon and Seol YoonALICE All Day Project's Annie, Tarzan, Bailey, Youngseo, and Woo ChanIVE's Ray, An Yu-jin, and Jang Won-youngWoo Won-jaTaeyangWon Ji-anLee Dong-hwiLee Min-hoLee Su-jiLee Soo-hyukLee Young-aeLee Yoo-miLee Joon-hyukLee Jun-hoLee Chae-minIm Soo-jungIm Ji-yeonJo Yu-riChoo Young-wooCode KunstKrystalHa Jung-wooHwa SaHyoyeonGo SooGo Hyun-jungGong MyungGrayKim Min-haKim Se-jeongKim Young-kwangKim Young-daeKim Ji-seokNoh Sang-hyunNoh Jeong-uiDEXMoon So-riBalming TigerPark Gyu-youngPark Eun-binPark Jae-beomByun Woo-seokSuhyunJang Yoon-juJeon So-niJeon So-miJeon Yeo-binJung Ryeo-wonThe debates and criticism towards W Korea's Love Your W for allegedly being inauthentic to its intention as a breast cancer awareness issue are still ongoing.