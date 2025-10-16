  • home icon
“Just a party for rich people”: W Korea’s ‘Love Your W’ event sparks outrage for turning breast cancer awareness into a luxury gathering

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 16, 2025 07:26 GMT
aespa
aespa's Karina and ENHYPEN's Jake, Sungwoon, and Jungwon at Love Your W 2025 (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

On Wednesday, October 15, W Korea held the 20th edition of its annual breast cancer awareness event, Love Your W 2025. At the event, several South Korean celebrities, from K-pop idols to K-drama actors, were seen gracing the red carpet. Some of the attendees of the event include BTS' Taehyung, j-hope, and RM, aespa, ENHYPEN's Jake, Sungwoon, and Jungwon, Byeon Woo-seok, and more.

also-read-trending Trending

While several fans and netizens were thrilled to see the celebrities gathered together at Love Your W 2025, they were soon disappointed by the event's alleged lack of tact and genuineness towards the cause, breast cancer awareness. Several netizens expressed that the event had little to no activities or parts that talked about breast cancer awareness or advocated for the same.

People also noted that there was no indication of the event being a breast cancer awareness event since motifs and dress codes for gatherings on breast cancer awareness should be pink. Additionally, several others also added that the event had become a mere elite social gathering for the South Korean celebrities and stated that it felt quite superficial in its intentions.

Here are a few reactions from the internet regarding the same:

"It was literally just a party for rich people to end up drunk as fuck LMFAOO" said a netizen
More netizens expressed their frustrations and disappointment with W Korea's Love Your W 2025 event.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Who attended W Korea's Love Your W 2025 breast cancer awareness event? BTS' Taehyung, Lee Min-ho, TXT's Soobin, and more

Love Your W event is a breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the South Korean fashion magazine, W Korea. The event was established in 2006 with the intention of increasing awareness of breast cancer in society. Following twenty years of campaigning, Love Your W has raised a total of 1.1 billion KRW, and these funds will be directed towards breast cancer treatments for women from low-income groups.

Here are the attendees of W Korea's 20th edition of its annual campaign, Love Your W 2025:

  • BTS' Taehyung (V), RM, and j-hope
  • Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Seungmin
  • aespa's Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning
  • TXT's Soobin
  • ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, Jake, and Jungwon
  • LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon and Kazuha
  • MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon
  • ITZY's Yeji and Yuna
  • (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Shuhua, and Yuqi
  • ILLIT's Yoona, Mocha, Minju, Wonhee, and Iroha
  • KiiiKiii's Ji-yu, Lee Sol, Soo Yi, Ha-eum, and Kiya
  • NMIXX's Haewon and Seol Yoon
  • ALICE
  • All Day Project's Annie, Tarzan, Bailey, Youngseo, and Woo Chan
  • IVE's Ray, An Yu-jin, and Jang Won-young
  • Woo Won-ja
  • Taeyang
  • Won Ji-an
  • Lee Dong-hwi
  • Lee Min-ho
  • Lee Su-ji
  • Lee Soo-hyuk
  • Lee Young-ae
  • Lee Yoo-mi
  • Lee Joon-hyuk
  • Lee Jun-ho
  • Lee Chae-min
  • Im Soo-jung
  • Im Ji-yeon
  • Jo Yu-ri
  • Choo Young-woo
  • Code Kunst
  • Krystal
  • Ha Jung-woo
  • Hwa Sa
  • Hyoyeon
  • Go Soo
  • Go Hyun-jung
  • Gong Myung
  • Gray
  • Kim Min-ha
  • Kim Se-jeong
  • Kim Young-kwang
  • Kim Young-dae
  • Kim Ji-seok
  • Noh Sang-hyun
  • Noh Jeong-ui
  • DEX
  • Moon So-ri
  • Balming Tiger
  • Park Gyu-young
  • Park Eun-bin
  • Park Jae-beom
  • Byun Woo-seok
  • Suhyun
  • Jang Yoon-ju
  • Jeon So-ni
  • Jeon So-mi
  • Jeon Yeo-bin
  • Jung Ryeo-won
The debates and criticism towards W Korea's Love Your W for allegedly being inauthentic to its intention as a breast cancer awareness issue are still ongoing.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
