"We are all good over here": Jessi and Jay Park refute rumors of discord on their respective Instagram following contract termination reports 

Jessi and Jay Park refuted the rumors of the ZOOM singer's contract termination through social media. On December 6, multiple media agencies reported that MORE VISION, the management company, was in a possible contract termination with the singer.

Some reports claimed that it was due to the promotion of her latest song GUM on several music shows. Reportedly the conflict arose and led to a contract termination discussion between the two parties.

However, the issue was quickly resolved as the two singers clarified that everything was going well on both sides. Sharing it on social media Jessi confirmed saying,

"We are all good over here."

Jessi and MORE VISION founder Jay Park denied contract termination reports

Previously the agency responded saying they were looking into Jessi’s possible contract termination reports. However, on December 7, the Who Dat B singer took to the social media platform Instagram to share her thoughts on the reports. The singer shut down all the rumors surrounding contract termination.

She uploaded an Instagram story and wrote,

"Just arrived in NY... and woke up to this Nonsense... Ya'll need to get a life FR. We all good over here Happy Holidays Guys!"

Furthermore, she shared another story expressing her love for her fans saying, “I love you Jebbies”. On the other hand, Jay Park also took to Instagram to clarify that there is no conflict saying,

"Me and @jessicah_o good No need to worry There's no such thing as discord."

More on Jessi's reported contract termination with MORE VISION

The NUNU NANA singer made headlines on December 6, due to the possible termination of her contract with her current management company MORE VISION. The reports suggested a conflict between the two parties over the promotion of her first song GUM under the agency.

It was said that the singer complained about the agency being unable to secure a spot at Music Bank for her pre-recording comeback performance. However, the agency explained that it was due to the large number of K-pop comebacks in November to avoid the Asian Games.

She allegedly refused to accept the reason as a justification which led to her unilaterally canceling her music performances at Inkigayo and Music Core. Reports further added that the agency had to cover up for the singer saying it was due to her health that she could not perform on music shows.

This news attracted mixed reactions from fans of both artists as they highlighted that it has only been 7 months since she signed an exclusive contract with MORE VISION. Concerned fans of the singer also defended her as it is a known fact that the What Type of X singer and Jay Park are close friends.

However, all the rumors about her contract termination have been denied by Jessi and Jay Park themselves.