"Shepherd of unsigned talent": Fans react as Jay Park admits HyunA is in talks to join MORE VISION

On December 9, Korean media outlet OSEN revealed that HyunA is in the middle of signing an exclusive contract with Jay Park’s MORE VISION.

The news report stated that the PING PONG singer met with the team to discuss the possibility of signing an exclusive contract with Park's agency.

Shortly after the news reports went viral, Jay Park’s MORE VISION clarified that it is true that they had a meeting with her and there are active discussions, but the exclusive contract hasn’t been finalized yet.

K-pop fans have taken to social media to react to the possibility of the Nabillera singer signing with Jay Park’s label and have stated that the talented rapper-entrepreneur “is the shepherd of unsigned talent.”

HyunA’s fans react to the possibility of the idol signing with Jay Park’s MORE VISION

OSEN does share that nothing exclusive has been created as of yet within HyunA and the label as of yet



OSEN shares HyunA has been in discussions with Jay Park's label MORE VISION

HyunA’s fans have taken to social media to react to the possibility of the idol signing with Jay Park’s agency, MORE VISION.

After leaving Cube Entertainment with her former fiancé Dawn in 2018, the former Wonder Girls member signed with PSY's P NATION in 2019. She released two EPs with P NATION, I'm Not Cool and Nabillera. She also released the collaborative EP 1+1=1 alongside Dawn.

In August this year, HyunA and Dawn parted ways with P NATION after three years. P NATION stated the decision was mutual and they wished both artists all the best for their future.

#HyunA #현아 5 years of this performance, Lip & Hip you will always be famous 🤌 5 years of this performance, Lip & Hip you will always be famous 🤌#HyunA #현아 https://t.co/tZdrSB8gLH

Additionally, three months after leaving P NATION together, the Nabillera singer announced that she had separated from Dawn and that they had decided to remain good friends and colleagues. Since leaving P NATION, both have been free agents, but it seems like the Nabillera singer might be signing with Jay Park’s MORE VISION.

For the unversed, the former JYP Entertainment idols are friends since their trainee years.

HyunA was preparing to debut with Wonder Girls, and Jay Park was preparing to lead 2PM. They also danced on an episode of Star King together. However, neither of them stayed at JYP Entertainment for long and left for their own reasons. Despite this, HyunA and Jay Park remained close.

The talented duo last collaborated on the 2015 track You Know, for which they also performed a bold and provocative dance together.

In 2018, when HyunA and Dawn left CUBE Entertainment together, there were various news reports claiming that she might sign with AOMG, which was founded by Jay Park. However, AOMG clarified that the news reports were untrue.

Notably, the two idols have not worked together since their track You Know, and fans are hoping that the various news reports of her joining Jay Park's MORE VISION are true and the talented idols working together once more.

Fans believe it would be the best decision for the I'm Not Cool singer, as Jay Park is known to nurture and give complete creative freedom to his artists.

Jay and Hyuna used to be in Jyp at the same time and they are friends so is not a bad option for her

The agency told the media that they had meeting with Hyuna but nothing has been decided yet regarding exclusive contract with the agency



Rumour going around that #Hyuna is going to join #JayPark's new label "More Vision"

OSEN does share that nothing exclusive has been created as of yet within HyunA and the label as of yet



Hyuna and Jay Park friendship going strong is what I love to see

OSEN does share that nothing exclusive has been created as of yet within HyunA and the label as of yet



Hyuna working with Jay Park could be a really solid move for her. She has more versatility than she is often given credit for

Damn that would be so cool. A lot of people said they wanna see only new faces for MV but I actually think a mix of well known artists + new artists would be perfect

having all those people throwing tantrums is so delightful whether you like him or not, Jay Park is the best CEO, he gives his artists all the artistic freedom they want, something you have been begging for Hyuna for months/years already



OSEN does share that nothing exclusive has been created as of yet within HyunA and the label as of yet



v.daum.net/v/202212090742… OSEN shares HyunA has been in discussions with Jay Park's label MORE VISIONOSEN does share that nothing exclusive has been created as of yet within HyunA and the label as of yet OSEN shares HyunA has been in discussions with Jay Park's label MORE VISIONOSEN does share that nothing exclusive has been created as of yet within HyunA and the label as of yetv.daum.net/v/202212090742… What a fine dayhaving all those people throwing tantrums is so delightfulwhether you like him or not, Jay Park is the best CEO, he gives his artists all the artistic freedom they want, something you have been begging for Hyuna for months/years already..🤭 twitter.com/balloon_wanted… What a fine day 😌 having all those people throwing tantrums is so delightful ❤️ whether you like him or not, Jay Park is the best CEO, he gives his artists all the artistic freedom they want, something you have been begging for Hyuna for months/years already..🤭 twitter.com/balloon_wanted…

Jay Park founded MORE VISION earlier this year after stepping down from AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, both agencies he founded. MORE VISION currently houses the popular dance crews HolyBang and MVP.

What is HyunA upto these days?

The PING PONG singer hasn't been too active since announcing her separation from her long-term partner Dawn.

Almost ten days after the announcement, the singer took to Instagram to share photos of her back, where she had gotten some new tattoos, including a quote, an adorable drawing of a flower, and an angel design.

She also sent a coffee truck with a sweet message for her former 4MINUTE member Kwon So-hyun. Pictures of the coffee truck were shared by the 4MINUTE singer and fans were delighted to see the sweet interaction between the idols.

Looking at the warm camaraderie between the former 4MINUTE members, fans are hoping a reunion is on the cards soon.

