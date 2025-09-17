"That is her own style": Fans divided as dancer Bada Lee's viral cover of BTS' j-hope's ‘Killin' It Girl’ garners criticism

Recently, the South Korean dancer Bada Lee's cover of BTS' j-hope's Killin' It Girl at their first concert, DEEP BLUE, held on July 5 at the Seongam Art Hall resurfaced on the internet. While the clip has been going viral since it reached the internet, fans and netizens have recently brought it into the topic again to direct criticism towards the dancer and her style.Some fans expressed that the dancer exerted too much power with the dance moves, which was unnecessary for a chill and laid-back song like Killin' It Girl. Several other netizens also stated that the dancer's choice to cover most choreographies with too much energy was not favored by them. They also pointed out that it takes away the original artist's intended dance style for the choreography. On the other hand, fans also defended the dancer by stating that the excessive energy is Bada Lee's dance style and her brand that she carries in many choreographies. They added that it helps her identify her own style of dancing and blend it with the choreographies she covers. Some also argued that since it's a cover, she can perform the choreography however she pleases. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;that is her own style, what can we say??&quot;monalisa ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @insondek_yashaLINK@Anewanoo7 that is her own style, what can we say??Many fans and netizens expressed their defense of the criticism raised against Bada Lee and her Killin' It Girl cover.MagicShopTulips 🐳 @MagicShopTulipsLINK@Anewanoo7 While this looks nothing like what Hobi does, she's known for exactly what you described. So she's staying true to her brand.🌳Borahae Echo⁷🌳 solostans are antis @namu94treeLINKIt’s like a cover.. so she is doing it her way.. not a prob imoTiffany⁷ @Tiff53084LINK@Anewanoo7 Just by watching this video and knowing nothing about her, I've never seen her before. She looks like she does a lot of popping and locking. What's wrong with people adding their own style &amp;amp;amp; flare?? Dance is all about individuality and expression.kaz @tbzfeenLINKbro every video you see of her dancing, it’s always the same so this is obviously her dancing style, let’s put our thinking caps onOn the other hand, some netizens continued to criticize and question Bada Lee's dancing style and her cover of BTS' j-hope's Killin' It Girl.anoo ⁷💜🫒 @Anewanoo7LINKThere’s a place and a song for powerful choreography she’ll start doing contemporary moves like this too?? Like this is bad방✷탄✷ @krococatLINKShe just can't leave her style, she got the energy but no adaptation, so it's annoyingAUD⁷ @4PotNoodleLINKis she capable of adapting to other styles of dance or does she just bada-ify everything???Rūnch Ŕanda⁷⁼¹ TAEJIN MARRIED @_chromatic_13LINKShe ruined this choreo just like she ruined other choreos tooAll you need to know about the South Korean dancer, Bada Lee, and her recent activitiesBada Lee is a South Korean dancer and choreographer who also stands as the leader of the dance crew named Team BEBE. She started out as a dancer under JustJerk Academy and has had a sixteen-year-long dancing career in the industry. She has been a backup dancer for several artists like EXO's Kai, BLACKPINK's Lisa, 2NE1's CL, and more.She has also created the choreographies for many K-pop artists and groups, especially artists from SM Entertainment, like aespa, NCT, WayV, TRI.BE, The Boyz, and more. Some of the songs' choreographies she's created are Next Level, Savage, Drama, and Girls by aespa, Deja Vu and ZOO by NCT, Rover, Peaches, and Reason by EXO's Kai, etc.She also participated in a 2024 reality dance survival show called Street Woman Fighter 2. Bada Lee and her dance crew, Team BEBE, joined the show and also secured first place. The other members of the dance crew are Lusher, Tatter, Kyma, Minah, Cheche, and Sowoen. Another fun fact about Bada Lee is that she used to be a part of a dance crew called CUPCAKES, which also held one of its members as Stray Kids' Lee Know. However, the dance crew is currently disbanded. Most recently, the dance rolled out her first solo fan concert, DEEP BLUE, which was held at the Seongam Art Hall on July 5 this year.Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to more such interesting releases and content from the South Korean dancer.