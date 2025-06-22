How old is Alyssa Santos? All we know about BTS' j-hope's Killin' It Girl dance partner and her viral choreography appearance

Alyssa Santos is one of the dancers appearing in BTS’ j-hope's newly released digital single Killin’ It Girl, featuring American rapper GloRilla. The music video was released on June 13, 2025, and has since become a viral sensation. It went popular because of its visuals and a striking choreography moment involving j-hope and Alyssa. Notably, Alyssa Santos is 24 years old.

The chemistry between the two performers has left fans stunned. In one brief sequence as Alyssa steps into focus, her confident performance and expressive delivery has been noted and praised by many.

The scene, though short, features j-hope and Alyssa Santos in a dance face-off. Her inclusion in the MV thumbnail further boosted interest, with many viewers immediately trying to find out who she was.

She also performed with the rapper during his tour's encore stages and other music show performances. Each performance brought the same chemistry between the two.

Alyssa Santos: Background, career, and BTS collaboration

Alyssa Santos is a 24-year-old American dancer, choreographer, and certified nail artist. She has been training in dance from a young age. She developed a resume that includes national jazz championship, collegiate athletics, and varsity team captainship.

In the world of entertainment, Alyssa Santos is no newcomer. She had previously shared the stage with Shakira at the Grammys earlier this year. She also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Moreover, she was featured in BLACKPINK Jennie’s Mantra music video.

Alyssa maintains two Instagram accounts, one for dance, which has over 217K followers as of the time of writing this article. Her other account is for her nail art business, @clawlyss.

After the release of the music video, she posted on her Instagram and thanked j-hope, the choreographers and ARMYs with a note about how "honored" she was to be a part of it. She even gave a nod to the creative team behind the scenes for trusting her with it. She wrote:

"I am so incredibly honored. I don't think words can even do it justice right now. Thank you thank you THANK YOU. @sienna.lalau @todd_williamson, getting to do your choreography on this one was so special for me. I've looked up to you both for so long and I hope I've made you proud!"

She continued:

"And to @uarmyhope, I think it's safe to say we killed it. I've had so much fun dancing with you! Thank you. And thank you Army! I am overwhelmed by all of the love. I know I'm new here so thank you for making me feel so welcomed into your world. I appreciate you all."

BigHit later shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her rehearsal with j-hope. It gave a closer look at their synergy.

