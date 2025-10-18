  • home icon
  "Please educate yourself": Fans defend BTS' V as netizens slam singer over old Instagram posts amid growing backlash following W Korea appearance 

“Please educate yourself”: Fans defend BTS' V as netizens slam singer over old Instagram posts amid growing backlash following W Korea appearance 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:03 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@wkorea, @thv)

Recently, following BTS' V's apperance at the annual breast cancer awareness campaign by W Korea, Love Your W 2025, netizens have resurfaced a previous Instagram post made by the idol in 2022. The Instagram post showcased an art piece created by the South Korean artist Woo Kuk-won titled Lunatic Beauty.

The art piece showcased a painting of a dog and a naked man lying on the floor that's flooded with red roses. In another slide of the same Instagram post, the idol posted the movie poster of the 1999 film, American Beauty, where the actress, Mena Suvari, is also seen lying naked on a surface of red roses. The actress also represents a 17-year-old character named Angela Hayes.

When this post resurfaced on the internet, many netizens expressed that the nude portraits of an underage woman made them uncomfortable. Several people stated that the post was weird and also made p*dophilic allegations against BTS's V. This controversy especially garnered attention due to the recent speculations around his Love Your W 2025 appearance.

A video of the idol at the event's after party went viral on the internet, where he was seen closely dancing with Bada Lee. Many netizens expressed that the idol's alleged behavior towards Bada Lee was disrespectful. However, the controversy was soon put to rest when people explained that the two have been close friends for a long time, and they were simply dancing close to one another.

Regardless, fans soon defended the recent speculations and criticism against BTS' V for his 2022 Instagram post. People explained that the movie the idol posted about, American Beauty, criticized p*dophilia, and therefore called out netizens for spreading malicious intentions about the idol. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"If you don’t have respect for Tae, I’ll get that. But please have some respect for the Korean artist who worked on the piece. Before you use that portrait to spread hate against Tae, please educate yourself about the meaning behind the masterpiece at least."
More fans and netizens defended BTS' V from the ongoing criticism against him.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' V and his solo activities

BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon, in December 2023, BTS' V enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which stands as an elite counterterrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three singles in 2024. In March, he released a track called FRI(END)S, followed by two winter singles in December. The first was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the second was a posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby, called White Christmas.

In June 2025, BTS' was discharged from the military, and his first public apperance was at the CELINE Printemps show in Paris in July 2025. He also collaborated with W Korea for the magazine's September cover feature as CELINE's brand ambassador. In October, he also attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for CELINE's Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show.

Most recently, he was spotted alongside BTS' RM and j-hope at the Love Your W 2025 event by W Korea.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
