  • “Blame the organizers instead” - Fans defend Taehyung, RM & j-hope amid W Korea event backlash, donate millions to breast cancer charities for BTS

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 17, 2025 08:17 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung, RM & j-hope (Image via W Korea)

BTS members RM, j-hope, and Taehyung faced criticism after attending W Korea’s Love Your W breast cancer awareness event on October 15, 2025, at Seoul’s Four Seasons Hotel. Videos from the affair went viral, showing the stars drinking and dancing. Opinions online were split.

Some argued the scene felt off for the cause. Others pointed out the idols were just attendees with no say in the setup. The trio has not commented publicly. However, ARMYs responded quickly with tangible support.

Fans donated millions to breast cancer organizations, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, Tata Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Cancer Initiative, Yayasan Kanker Payudara Indonesia, FEMAMA, Cancer Society of the Bahamas, Breast Cancer Now, Saudi Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Network Australia, and many.

These groups offer emotional, physical, and practical support to patients. Admirers also encouraged donations in other countries.

"Using everything for fanwars when their performative asses should be focusing on the main problem here? blame the organizers instead. this event has been going on for years, why are they only targeting bts? if bts refused to attend that event, weirdos would say they hate women," an X user commented.
Many stated that the issue was attributed to the organizers, noting that the program had been conducted for several years but drew attention only when BTS attended.

Others said that many artists attended, and the blame then shifted to BTS.

W Korea's gala faces backlash over misguided charity affair

W Korea's Love Your W event (Image via X/W Korea)

W Korea’s 20th Love Your W gala has sparked major controversy despite its goal of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of high-profile celebrities attended, including BTS’ RM, j-hope, and V, TXT’s Soobin, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, i-dle, ITZY members, Monsta X’s Shownu and Hyungwon, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon and Kazha, Jay Park, and actors like Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Chae-min, Lee Min-ho, Jo Yu-ri, and many more.

Videos shared online showed attendees dancing, partying, and celebrating under club-style lighting, varying from the occasion's stated charity intent. Fans noted that the pink ribbon (the symbol of the campaign) was also primarily absent, and was only carried by Byeon Woo-seok. Netizens criticized the party atmosphere as "tone-deaf" and insensitive to patients handling strict treatment regimens.

Critics noted that the gala lacked clear messaging about breast cancer. Even the event’s title didn’t visibly highlight the cause. Financially, the affair also drew public attention. W Korea confirmed that since 2006, the Love Your W campaign has accumulated just 1.1 billion KRW, averaging roughly 55 million KRW per year.

Fans called this figure shockingly low given the luxury branding, sponsorships, and celebrity turnout over two decades. The night also stirred controversy over performances. Jay Park performed Body (MOMMAE), a song with explicit lyrics about women’s bodies.

Clips circulated online but were later removed by W Korea. Jay Park apologized, clarifying that the performance was meant as a post-gala gesture for attendees, not part of the official campaign, and that he performed unpaid despite personal injuries.

W Korea has partially deleted related posts but has not issued a full statement!

Edited by Shreya Jha
