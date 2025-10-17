“Blame the organizers instead” - Fans defend Taehyung, RM & j-hope amid W Korea event backlash, donate millions to breast cancer charities for BTS

BTS members RM, j-hope, and Taehyung faced criticism after attending W Korea’s Love Your W breast cancer awareness event on October 15, 2025, at Seoul’s Four Seasons Hotel. Videos from the affair went viral, showing the stars drinking and dancing. Opinions online were split. Some argued the scene felt off for the cause. Others pointed out the idols were just attendees with no say in the setup. The trio has not commented publicly. However, ARMYs responded quickly with tangible support. Fans donated millions to breast cancer organizations, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, Tata Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Cancer Initiative, Yayasan Kanker Payudara Indonesia, FEMAMA, Cancer Society of the Bahamas, Breast Cancer Now, Saudi Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Network Australia, and many. These groups offer emotional, physical, and practical support to patients. Admirers also encouraged donations in other countries. &quot;Using everything for fanwars when their performative asses should be focusing on the main problem here? blame the organizers instead. this event has been going on for years, why are they only targeting bts? if bts refused to attend that event, weirdos would say they hate women,&quot; an X user commented. shɑnny⁷ @solmeltsLINKusing everything for fanwars when their performative asses should be focusing on the main problem here? blame the organizers instead. this event has been going on for years, why are they only targeting bts? if bts refused to attend that event, weirdos would say they hate womenMany stated that the issue was attributed to the organizers, noting that the program had been conducted for several years but drew attention only when BTS attended.PO🪻 @FLOWER_Bomb_07LINKIt is never related to the issue. People wouldn't give a damn, but only to throw dirt on BTS, even when they are just attending it, when here it is the organiser at faulthunnah @hnnh0228LINKIf BTS didn’t attend the event, they will surely say something about it. Now, they are mad when they should call out the event organizers. Since it is BTS, this is their gotcha moment to hate on them😵‍💫🤡주디⁷ 🧚‍♀️ @JBM02__LINKBlaming idols instead of the organizers completely WEAKNESS their argument lmao acting like this is the first time this event has happened when it's held every year! this was the 20th anniversary mind you. they sound hypocrite while trying to hide the fact that their fave were there too and faking morals 😭Others said that many artists attended, and the blame then shifted to BTS.~ @loopdeploopLINKIt really shouldn’t be about BTS when what seems like almost half the industry was at that event. The issue’s bigger than any one group, and that’s kind of the whole point people seem to be missing.User04022001 @User04022001LINKthey be coming for the boys but their faves were there too, I guess it becomes a double standard if BTS is involved 🤪Sin⁷ @RothteoteLINKIt's so funny how everyone was hyping up the event and their favs attending until that one nepo ruiner of a good time group performance photo showed up and suddenly how dare BTS be there?W Korea's gala faces backlash over misguided charity affairW Korea's Love Your W event (Image via X/W Korea)W Korea’s 20th Love Your W gala has sparked major controversy despite its goal of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of high-profile celebrities attended, including BTS’ RM, j-hope, and V, TXT’s Soobin, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, i-dle, ITZY members, Monsta X’s Shownu and Hyungwon, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon and Kazha, Jay Park, and actors like Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Chae-min, Lee Min-ho, Jo Yu-ri, and many more.Videos shared online showed attendees dancing, partying, and celebrating under club-style lighting, varying from the occasion's stated charity intent. Fans noted that the pink ribbon (the symbol of the campaign) was also primarily absent, and was only carried by Byeon Woo-seok. Netizens criticized the party atmosphere as &quot;tone-deaf&quot; and insensitive to patients handling strict treatment regimens. Critics noted that the gala lacked clear messaging about breast cancer. Even the event’s title didn’t visibly highlight the cause. Financially, the affair also drew public attention. W Korea confirmed that since 2006, the Love Your W campaign has accumulated just 1.1 billion KRW, averaging roughly 55 million KRW per year. Fans called this figure shockingly low given the luxury branding, sponsorships, and celebrity turnout over two decades. The night also stirred controversy over performances. Jay Park performed Body (MOMMAE), a song with explicit lyrics about women’s bodies. Clips circulated online but were later removed by W Korea. Jay Park apologized, clarifying that the performance was meant as a post-gala gesture for attendees, not part of the official campaign, and that he performed unpaid despite personal injuries. W Korea has partially deleted related posts but has not issued a full statement!