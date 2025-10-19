"This is embarrassing" - Fans divided as BLACKPINK faces backlash for "messy" performance during Taiwan show on DEADLINE Asia tour

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 19, 2025 21:06 GMT
BLACKPINK faces backlash for &quot;messy&quot; performance (Images via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)
On October 18, 2025, BLACKPINK began the Asian leg of their DEADLINE World Tour with two sold-out nights at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan. The concerts marked their long-awaited return to Asia after major stops in Europe and North America earlier this year. However, amidst the excitement, the group faced backlash online over what many described as a “messy” performance.

Clips from the show, especially from their track Pink Venom and Jump, became viral on social media, leading to backlash. Some fans expressed frustration, saying the performance felt “lazy” given that the members were returning after nearly a two‑month break from touring.

Fans took to social media to voice their opinions and even suggested the group should be disbanded. An X user, @creamchromes, wrote:

"@blackpink its ok to just disband and cancel the whole tour.... this is embarrassing."
Others also joined in and expressed disappointment. Many netizens said the show lacked enthusiasm and coordination, while a few even questioned whether the group should continue touring.

Meanwhile, some defended the group. They stated that the videos didn't capture the full concert experience. They mentioned that there must be a valid reason why the members slowed down in the middle.

More about BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour, Taiwan celebrations, and setlist

Despite the criticism, Taiwan celebrated BLACKPINK’s visit with large-scale projects. The Kaohsiung City Government launched a “Light Up in Pink” campaign to mark the concerts. It illuminated famous landmarks like the Love River and Kaohsiung Music Center in pink.

Even former President Tsai Ing-wen and Mayor Chen Chi-mai joined the celebration by sharing AI-generated selfies featuring pink hair. They called it a show of national support.

According to Taiwan News, the concerts pushed Kaohsiung’s hotel occupancy rate to 90%. Notably, fans from across Taiwan and abroad flocked to the city. Pop-up stores, fan events, and themed decorations filled public spaces, turning Kaohsiung pink.

Here’s the Kaohsiung concert setlist from the DEADLINE tour:

Group Performances:

  • Kill This Love
  • Pink Venom
  • How You Like That
  • Playing With Fire
  • Shut Down
  • Pretty Savage

JISOO’s Set:

  • Earthquake
  • Hugh & Kisses

LISA’s Set:

  • Thunder
  • When I’m With You
  • Rockstar
JENNIE’s Set:

  • ExtraL
  • Starlight
  • Like Jennie

ROSÉ’s Set:

  • 3am
  • Toxic Till The End
  • APT

Group Finale:

  • Jump
  • Boombayah
  • DDU-DU DDU-DU
  • As If It’s Your Last
  • Forever Young

The DEADLINE World Tour is BLACKPINK’s first all-stadium global tour, spanning 33 shows in 16 cities.

After Taiwan, the group will perform in Bangkok (October 24-26), Jakarta (November 1-2), Bulacan (November 22-23), Singapore (November 28-30), Tokyo (January 16-18), and Hong Kong (January 24-26).

Edited by Riya Peter
