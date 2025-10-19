"This is embarrassing" - Fans divided as BLACKPINK faces backlash for "messy" performance during Taiwan show on DEADLINE Asia tour

On October 18, 2025, BLACKPINK began the Asian leg of their DEADLINE World Tour with two sold-out nights at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan. The concerts marked their long-awaited return to Asia after major stops in Europe and North America earlier this year. However, amidst the excitement, the group faced backlash online over what many described as a “messy” performance.Clips from the show, especially from their track Pink Venom and Jump, became viral on social media, leading to backlash. Some fans expressed frustration, saying the performance felt “lazy” given that the members were returning after nearly a two‑month break from touring.Fans took to social media to voice their opinions and even suggested the group should be disbanded. An X user, @creamchromes, wrote:&quot;@blackpink its ok to just disband and cancel the whole tour.... this is embarrassing.&quot;ren @creamchromesLINK@blackpink its ok to just disband and cancel the whole tour.... this is embarrassingOthers also joined in and expressed disappointment. Many netizens said the show lacked enthusiasm and coordination, while a few even questioned whether the group should continue touring.˖ @toxicfreeezoneLINKWhat's the point of debuts new dress? When we’re still gonna see the same sh!t.......lip-syncing, unprofessional, lazy, leaving the stage lol😂😭Anna 🍉 @Min_YoongissiLINKI still don't understand why anyone still likes Blackpink when this group is messy on stage and messy on vocals.JJK97️⃣ @SGull6111LINK@KFloopNet Its clear they dont wanna work together anymoreMeanwhile, some defended the group. They stated that the videos didn't capture the full concert experience. They mentioned that there must be a valid reason why the members slowed down in the middle.𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐈🥀 @JsoonyyLINKIt’s absurd how people spread a misleading clip when Jennie only suffered eye irritation from the lights in “Jump.” The same happened during “HYLT,” even Rosé and Lisa experienced it too. Why hate instead of concern?۟ @cookycodedLINKlisa fanning her face, jisoo covering her nose… rose looking down… it’s not her dancing, it’s the fact that they all just got firework particles thrown at their faces😂 don’t act blindicsi | 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫 #𝟏 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧🦫 @latiadeustedesLINKTHE ENERGY JENNIE GAVE US WAS INSANE 😮‍💨 JENNIE LIGHTS UP KAOHSIUNG #JENNIEDEADLINETAIWAN #DEADLINE_IN_KAOHSIUNG #BLACKPINK_DEADLINE_IN_KAOSHIUNGMore about BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour, Taiwan celebrations, and setlistDespite the criticism, Taiwan celebrated BLACKPINK’s visit with large-scale projects. The Kaohsiung City Government launched a “Light Up in Pink” campaign to mark the concerts. It illuminated famous landmarks like the Love River and Kaohsiung Music Center in pink.Even former President Tsai Ing-wen and Mayor Chen Chi-mai joined the celebration by sharing AI-generated selfies featuring pink hair. They called it a show of national support.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKBLACKPINK’s upcoming two-day sold-out “Deadline” concert in Taiwan has prompted Kaohsiung City to launch the “LIGHT UP IN PINK” project, illuminating landmarks across the city. Even Taiwan’s president and several government leaders have joined the BLACKPINK craze by dyeing theirAccording to Taiwan News, the concerts pushed Kaohsiung’s hotel occupancy rate to 90%. Notably, fans from across Taiwan and abroad flocked to the city. Pop-up stores, fan events, and themed decorations filled public spaces, turning Kaohsiung pink.Here’s the Kaohsiung concert setlist from the DEADLINE tour:Group Performances:Kill This LovePink VenomHow You Like ThatPlaying With FireShut DownPretty SavageJISOO’s Set:EarthquakeHugh &amp; KissesLISA’s Set:ThunderWhen I’m With YouRockstarJENNIE’s Set:ExtraLStarlightLike JennieROSÉ’s Set:3amToxic Till The EndAPTGroup Finale:JumpBoombayahDDU-DU DDU-DUAs If It’s Your LastForever YoungThe DEADLINE World Tour is BLACKPINK’s first all-stadium global tour, spanning 33 shows in 16 cities.After Taiwan, the group will perform in Bangkok (October 24-26), Jakarta (November 1-2), Bulacan (November 22-23), Singapore (November 28-30), Tokyo (January 16-18), and Hong Kong (January 24-26).