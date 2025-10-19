  • home icon
  "Can't deny their impact" - Fans react as BLACKPINK's DEADLINE concert in Taiwan reportedly drives 90% hotel surge and city turns pink in tribute

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 19, 2025 16:30 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's DEADLINE concert (Images via Instagram/@sooyaaa_)

On October 18 and 19, 2025, BLACKPINK kicked off the Asia stop of their DEADLINE World Tour at the Kaohsiung National Stadium. This was their first time back in Asia since the group took Europe as well as North America by storm earlier in the year. Taiwan News recently reported that the hotel occupancy skyrocketed to nearly 90% during the two-day affair.

According to the same report, the concerts boosted tourism and increased restaurant visits in the city in the days leading up to the concert. Additionally, the city of Kaohsiung organized a large 'Light Up in Pink' campaign.

It lit up local landmarks like the Love River, the Great Harbor Bridge, the Kaohsiung Music Center, and Formosa Boulevard Station pink every night before the concert in honor of the members and their guests.

Moreover, even Former President Tsai Ing-wen and Mayor Chen Chi-mai took part in the fun and shared AI-generated images of themselves with pink hair.

As reported by Focus Taiwan, the available 100,000 tickets for the concerts were sold out in record time. Fans travelled from across Taiwan and abroad. Metro schedules were expanded, and special pop-up stores in Taipei sold exclusive DEADLINE merchandise. Meanwhile, hundreds of fans lined up overnight outside the stadium to buy leftover tickets or concert goods.

Fans took to social media to celebrate BLACKPINK’s influence. They called the event a cultural moment for Taiwan. An X user, @Btsborahaekkkxd, wrote:

"You can't deny their impact."
Others also joined in. Some stated that the sight of pink-lit landmarks and nationwide enthusiasm showed the group’s impact.

Netizens praised the members’ global stardom and the city for celebrating the quartet.

More about BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour, setlist, and upcoming stops

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour is their first all-stadium and third global tour. The tour spans 33 shows across 16 cities worldwide. It began on July 5, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea, and is set to conclude on January 26, 2026, in Hong Kong.

The concerts feature new stages, high-end visuals, and exclusive solo performances from each member.

BLACKPINK&#039;s Lisa, Ros&eacute;, Jisoo, and Jennie (Image via Getty)
BLACKPINK's Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie (Image via Getty)

Here’s the complete setlist from the DEADLINE Tour's Kaohsiung concerts:

Group performances:

  • Kill This Love
  • Pink Venom
  • How You Like That
  • Playing With Fire
  • Shut Down

JISOO’s set:

  • Earthquake
  • Hugh & Kisses

LISA’s set:

  • Thunder
  • When I’m With You
  • Rockstar

Group performances (continued):

  • Pretty Savage
  • Don’t Know What To Do
  • Whistle
  • Stay
  • Lovesick Girls

JENNIE’s set:

  • ExtraL
  • Starlight
  • Like Jennie

ROSÉ’s set:

  • 3am
  • Toxic Till The End
  • APT

Group finale:

  • Jump
  • Boombayah
  • DDU-DU DDU-DU
  • As If It’s Your Last
  • Forever Young

BLACKPINK’s tour’s next stops include:

  • Bangkok (October 24–26)
  • Jakarta (November 1–2)
  • Bulacan (November 22–23)
  • Singapore (November 28–30)
  • Tokyo (January 16–18)
  • Hong Kong (January 24–26).
With citywide tributes, surging tourism, and sold-out stadiums, BLACKPINK’s Taiwan shows highlight the group’s global reach.

Edited by Riya Peter
