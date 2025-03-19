“THIS IS A FEVER DREAM” — Fans thrilled as BTS’ j-hope to deliver ‘MONA LISA’ dance performance on Mnet’s STUDIO CHOOM ORIGINAL 

BTS’ j-hope is set to appear on STUDIO CHOOM ORIGINAL, the flagship content of Mnet Digital Studio M2’s dance platform. The K-pop idol will be performing his upcoming track, MONA LISA.

Ad

His feature will drop in stages, starting with a teaser on March 21, 2025, at 6 pm KST. The main performance follows on March 22 at the same time, and the feature will conclude with a new song challenge on March 23.

Fans eagerly anticipate Hobi's appearance on the platform and have flooded social media with their reactions to the news.

"HOSEOK ON STUDIO CHOOM THIS IS A FEVER DREAM. MONA LISA IS COMING," an X user commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 31-year-old's participation marks BTS’ second collaboration with the platform, with the first being Jimin’s dance on Like Crazy. Now, fans are reacting to another BTS member's appearance on the dance platform.

"Hobi on studio choom?! Omg! Why did 'this is what dreams are made of' start playing in my head?" a fan remarked.

"YES YES YES YESSSSSSS! I was dying to see him here YESSSS main dancer hoseok," an X user shared.

Ad

"I used to PRAY for times like these," a person said.

More similar fan remarks followed on X.

"AHHHHHHH AHHHHHHH AHHHHHH THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER," a netizen wrote.

"OMFG YESSS DREAMS SO COME TRUE," a fan added.

"Oh yes this choreo deserves to have its spotlight," another fan noted.

BTS' j-hope drops a teaser for MONA LISA

j-hope is set to drop his new solo single MONA LISA on March 21, 2025. The track is described as a hip-hop and R&B blend by BigHit Music on Weverse. Ahead of its release, on March 15, the agency teased the song with a nine-second preview featuring a glitchy beat and bassline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The snippet included chopped-up voices without clear vocals. It was shared on X along with a montage of j-hope posing in different settings. The South Korean artist first performed MONA LISA live at his debut US solo concert at the Barclays Center in New York on March 13, as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour.

“I like my girls pretty, so fine/ One plus the nine/ How you get me goin’/ Might just blow it/ I like my girls pretty in the face/ Art piece to frame/ Mona, Mona Lisa," the track's lyrics include.

Ad

The single comes after last week’s late-night TV debut of Sweet Dreams, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer's collaboration with Miguel. MONA LISA marks another step in his solo journey, with more releases expected ahead.

BTS' j-hope is currently on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. It started on February 28, 2025, at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, and will cover 31 shows across 15 cities. After North America, the idol will take the stage in Asia. Stops include Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, before wrapping up in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback