“THIS IS SUCH A FLEX!”- Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT. becoming the fastest song and MV by a K-pop act to reach 1B streams on Spotify & YouTube

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has made history with her song APT., which became the fastest track to surpass 1 billion views on both YouTube and Spotify simultaneously as of January 31, 2025.

While reaching this milestone is already a remarkable feat, the bigger achievement lies in the fact that she is the first artist in history to hold both records at the same time. This success highlights not only the impact of the K-pop star but also the popularity of her songs.

What makes this even more impressive is that APT. achieved this record in just three months since its release. Fans worldwide are celebrating and congratulating her on this unprecedented achievement.

“A song she came up with and WROTE then had the confidence to pitch to THE bruno mars (despite her team disagreeing). we are SO proud of you rosé,” a fan wrote.

“Rosé u deserve everything!” A fan exclaimed.

“Will never get tired of calling her QUEEN,” a fan said.

Some fans called the song a "masterpiece,"

“So proud of you Rose we wouldn’t have gotten this masterpiece if it weren’t for you. Congratulations love,” a fan gave their regards.

“Congrats on this amazing achievement,” a fan claimed.

Comparative statistics of Rosé's APT. in the wake of its billion club entry

The collaborative hit APT. by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars, released on October 18, 2024, continues to dominate the global music scene. On January 31, 2025, the track was recognized by Rolling Stone Korea as one of the “most impressive global collaborations” of 2024.

On the same day, APT. officially entered the “billion club,” shattering multiple records. It became the fastest K-pop music video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube, surpassing PSY's Gangnam Style, which had achieved the same in 158 days. It is also the first K-pop video to achieve this milestone since Lisa's Money in 2021.

The fastest K-pop MVs to reach 1 billion views on YouTube can be seen as follows:

1.APT., Rosé and Bruno Mars — 105 days

2. Gangnam Style, PSY — 158 days

3. Dynamite, BTS — 234 days

4. How You Like That, BLACKPINK — 503 days

5. Ddu-du-Ddu-Du, BLACKPINK — 514 days

Comparing it on a larger and global scale, here are the fastest music videos in history to reach 1 billion views on YouTube:

1. Hello, Adele — 87 days

2. Despacito, Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee— 96 days

3. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran — 97 days

4. Mi Gente, J Balvin and Willy William — 102 days

5. APT., Rosé and Bruno Mars— 105 days

#6. Échame La Culpa, Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato— 110 days

The song was able to reach the same milestone on Spotify as well in a matter of 100 days.

Here is a list of the fastest songs on Spotify to reach 1 billion streams:

1. APT., Rose and Bruno Mars— 100 days

2. Seven, Jungkook ft. Latto — 108 days

3. Who, Jimin— 118 days

4. Dynamite, BTS — 333 days

5. Standing Next to You, Jungkook— 367 days

With these achievements, fans are celebrating APT. as a monumental success in Rosé’s solo career. Considering this marks her debut album era, her accomplishments have made her stand out within the international music industry.

