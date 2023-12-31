“Undisputed king of pop”: Fans excitedly celebrate as PSY’s 'Gangnam Style' surpasses 5 billion views on YouTube

Dec. 21 marks not only the celebration of K-Pop sensation, PSY's birthday, but also the continuous triumph of his global anthem, Gangnam Style. In a milestone that solidifies his reign as one of the Kings of YouTube, Gangnam Style has soared to a whopping 5 billion views on the video-sharing platform, cementing its place as the 5th most viewed music video of all time.

Expand Tweet

This song was nothing short of a revolution, and put K-pop on the world map. Fans from the entire world are celebrating this influential event like no other.

PSY's Gangnam Style achieves a monumental 5 billion views on YouTube

The journey to this remarkable achievement began on Dec. 21, 2012, when Gangnam Style became the first video in the world to surpass the monumental milestone of 1 billion views on YouTube.

Expand Tweet

This groundbreaking moment not only set the internet ablaze, but also etched PSY's name in music history. His infectious horse-riding dance moves and catchy lyrics created a global phenomenon that transcended cultural boundaries and brought the world together in a craze that echoed across continents.

The impact of Gangnam Style extends far beyond its viral success. It marked a pivotal moment in the globalization of K-pop, introducing millions of people irrespective of their age, around the world to the infectious rhythms and vibrant energy of Korean pop music.

PSY's unapologetic and charismatic style became a beacon for the genre, opening doors for other Korean artists on the international stage.

Fans across the globe reacted in the most creative ways to this achievement:

PSY's hit song achieves 5 billion on YouTube (Image via Twitter/wannabegirlblog)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

PSY's hit song achieves 5 billion on YouTube (Image via Twitter/Fan_FlickOn)

Expand Tweet

As fans celebrate the extraordinary achievement of 5 billion views, it's important to reflect on the broader impact of PSY's career. Beyond the YouTube records, PSY has amassed a staggering collection of awards, underlining his influence on the global music scene.

His mantle proudly displays 10 MAMA Awards, 6 Melon Music Awards, 4 Golden Disc Awards, 4 Gaon Chart Music Awards, 3 Seoul Music Awards, 2 Korean Music Awards, an American Music Award and a World Music Award.

Each accolade represents PSY's personal triumphs and the collective success of K-Pop as a cultural force to be reckoned with. The success of Gangnam Style was a watershed moment that catalyzed the international recognition of Korean music, paving the way for subsequent acts to captivate global audiences.

Moreover, PSY's impact extends beyond his music. His unique ability to blend humor, charisma and social commentary in his work has made him a cultural ambassador.

The song was not just a catchy tune, but also a commentary on societal norms and excess, wrapped in an irresistibly danceable package. This ability to infuse substance into entertainment has set PSY apart as an artist.

As fans join in celebrating the 5 billion views of Gangnam Style, it's a testament to the enduring legacy of PSY and his contributions to the global music landscape. His unmatched energy, distinctive style, and success continue to inspire a new generation of artists and fans.