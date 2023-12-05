“King of the Industry”: Fans enthralled as BTS’ Jungkook replaces PSY to become the longest charting K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100 history

BTS' Jungkook has added another record to his name, as he becomes the longest-charting K-pop soloist in Billboard Hot 100 history, dethroning the Gangnam Style king PSY.

The youngest of the K-pop group recently made his solo debut with the record Golden, on Nov. 3, and has been unstoppable ever since. With the release of Golden, the Standing Next To You crooner has attached multiple titles to his name.

Besides acquiring a prolonged spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, he has now upraised his status as the most successful K-pop soloist. Moreover, he now ties with BTS as the only Korean act to spend more than 50 consecutive weeks on the chart.

The Still With You singer also became the first K-pop soloist to have an album sell over 500,000 units in the US. It's also one of the fastest-selling albums in the US by a Korean act.

Fans are overjoyed with his unstoppable success and have flooded social media to showcase their love for him.

“The most famous and successful soloist in the world”: BTS’ Jungkook earns praises for his latest feat for Golden

Fans are short of compliments for BTS’ 'Golden Maknae' who has been breaking and making records since his debut as a solo artist. Known for being excellent at everything, he's definitely adored by ARMYs.

In a congratulatory tweet on X, a fan reflected on how all the songs from Golden are hit among the listeners:

“I am so proud of our Jungkook for keep expanding his huge records on billboard charts week after week, shining not only with his main track album but multiple songs. This is what Golden deserves, this is what happens when you are an organic legend”

Meanwhile, another fan claimed 2023 to be Jungkook’s year with all the wins and trophies he has accumulated with his solo album.

"2023 was your Jungkook so proud of you all these trophies world records and achievements were insane and you deserve them all forever my artist our giant pop star."

It’s fine to say that JK (as fans like to call him) is unstoppable, and Golden was a worthy gift for his fans before he enlisted in the military with the remaining members.

In other BTS news, BIGHIT Music, on Nov. 29, shared that the remaining BTS members will be enlisting in the military soon. While RM and V will enlist at the recruit center on Dec. 11, Jungkook and Jimin will enlist together on the following day, Dec. 12.

Currently, BTS members Jin, Suga and J-hope are serving in the military, which is mandatory for every able-bodied Korean man, who is above the age of 18.