“King Kook indeed”: Fans enraptured as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 3 Billion streams on Spotify in a single year

Spotify has been the home ground of records for BTS’ Maknae Jungkook, especially since he made his official solo debut. Despite having six solo songs to his name before this debut, Jungkook’s real race to the top began after the release of his official solo debut song, Seven, on July 14, 2023. Since then, he hasn't slowed down, achieving feat after feat.

After breaking numerous records to date, one of the star's biggest achievements came on December 4, 2023, when he became the first and only K-pop solo artist to surpass a whopping 3 billion streams on Spotify in a single calendar year.

With this, he equaled the record set by none other than his group, BTS. Fans are anticipating even more streaming now that the year is not nearly over. One Internet user even stated, "King Kook indeed," indicating the impact of the BTS member and his never-ending stream of records.

BTS' Jungkook breaks the record for the most streams on Spotify in a single year

On December 4, 2023, which also marks the birthday of BTS’ oldest member Jin, another milestone unfolded for the ARMYs to celebrate.

On this auspicious day, BTS member Jungkook became the only Korean artist on Spotify to hold the record of 3 billion streams in a single year. This record, which was previously held by BTS as a group, was equaled by none other than their maknae, Jungkook.

The Seven singer, who has been in red-hot form for the past six months, has undeniably been one of those music artists who have influenced the world like no other.

It’s been a month since Jungkook’s solo debut album, Golden, was released and it is still making waves in the industry. Boasting a strong tracklist of 11 songs, each song of the album was extremely well received by the audience.

As Spotify is one of the most used global music listening platforms, a lot of streams are recorded daily. And since the last few months, BTS' Jungkook has been at the top of almost every K-pop fan’s playlist. Due to his influence and the performances he did across a few events, his album rose even higher.

GOLDEN became the album with the biggest Spotify debut by any K-pop artist a month ago, just a few days after its release. On December 4, its owner became the first and only K-pop soloist to reach 3 billion streams. The exact figure is 3.7 billion.

Fans couldn’t hold themselves back from expressing themselves, as they are aware of this achievement, which is one of the biggest and most important achievements for their beloved maknae.

Jungkook was the last out of all the BTS members to release solo music but became the fastest to reach over the line. Every BTS member's solo project broke numerous records, one after another.

However, coming from behind, it became safe to say for the fans that the Maknae achieved the most out of all the members. As the remaining four BTS members get ready to pack up for their mandatory military enlistment, fans will make sure that the group doesn’t run out of streams and awards despite being absent.