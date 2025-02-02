“This is just the beginning”- Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie earns biggest song debut by a K-pop act on Spotify Counter in 2025 with 'Love Hangover’

On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK member Jennie released Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike), a pre-release single from her upcoming solo studio album Ruby. Just a few days after its release across music streaming platforms, the song has achieved remarkable stream count.

As of February 1, 2025, the song had over 2.88 million streams on Spotify, debuting at #30 on the Spotify Global list. It debuted at #57 on the US Spotify list with over 622,000 streams and at #73 on MelOn Daily Chart. Fans took to social media to congratulate the Mantra hitmaker for the song's success in such a short span.

"JENNIE making history! This is just the beginning," said one X user.

"People dream of this number, my queen, and you achieved it with bare minimum of promotion," wrote a fan.

"Queen for a reason," another fan wrote.

"Already a global smash hit!" came another response.

Fans continued to shower appreciation for the singer's success and partook in the celebration of the song's achievement. They also complimented the hard work that went into her solo ventures.

"Jennie Is hardworking artist love it," one fan wrote.

"Jennie is invading the music charts again!" another fan said.

"All eyes on Jennie, she'll rock it for sure," one X user wrote.

Jennie is going solo with her first studio album Ruby

The You & Me singer announced her first solo studio album Ruby on January 21, 2025, and has been releasing teasers and new content since. There has been a steady stream of chat show appearances, visual teasers, and pre-release singles from the singer, in addition to exclusive merch and concert announcements. Ruby is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

She also participated in Chanel's showcase at the Paris Fashion Week in January 2025. To celebrate the release of her album, the Love Hangover singer will also embark on an exclusive concert tour in the US and South Korea titled The Ruby Experience. She has also pledged to donate a portion of proceedings received from her Los Angeles show towards LA fires' relief funds.

In other news, the ZEN singer recently released a vlog with Vogue France, detailing her outfit preparation for her appearance at the Chanel showcase during the Paris Fashion Week. In the video, she answered several questions asked by the Vogue team. She mentioned that walking by the Seine is one of her favorite things to do while in Paris.

