"This must only mean one thing" — Fans speculate BTS Jin's solo tour announcements following the reveal of Wootteo X RJ Collaboration Merch

On June 21, 2024, HYBE Labels announced the upcoming release of BTS Jin's merchandise called Wootteo X RJ Collaboration. The agency revealed that the two animated characters, Wootteo and RJ, are inspired by the BTS member. While the merch is expected to be released on June 24, a preview of all the products in the collection was revealed on June 21.

As fans browsed through the collection, several intriguing items caught their eye, and they couldn't help but think that these items hinted at the possible solo tour announcement for Jin. Some of the products such as lightstick covers, headbands, water bottles, and fans, referred to things that people would ideally bring to a K-pop concert. A netizen commented:

"The lightsticks? this must only mean one thing"

Fans discussed the possibility of having Jin's world tour soon. Some netizens even mentioned that they'd like to take the items to the concert. Here are a few fan reactions to the recent speculation:

"These two items are part of what I needed if I were going to watch Jin in a concert. So is he trying to tell us something?," a fan wrote on X

"That's just a hint for Seokjin's solo world tour, " another fan commented.

"This merch definitely appears like a hint for Seokjin's solo world tour after his album release," a person wrote.

Netizens shared their excitment for the mech collection, especially focusing on lightsticks.

"THAT WORLD TOUR IS HAPPENING SOON LETSSS GOOOO," another user wrote.

"The light sticks.... Please don't make me look like a delusional fool again please please please," a comment read.

Wootteo X RJ's upcoming merchandise collab sparks fan speculation about BTS Jin's solo tour

Following BTS Jin's discharge from South Korean military on June 12, the idol kickstarted his activities as a solo artist. Reportedly, Jin would be rolling out his first solo album in the second half of this year. Moreover, the recent Wootteo X RJ merch release led to the speculation that idol could announce his solo tour.

For the unversed, RJ is Jin's representative character in BT21, a collection of animal-inspired characters for all the BTS members. They were created and released in October 2017.

On the other hand, Wootteo is a more recent addition that was unveiled along with Jin's solo debut track, The Astronaut (2022). Wootteo character was inspired by this song.

Here are all the products that are expected to be released for the Wootteo X RJ collection:

Lightstick cover

Oven Mitts

Wootteo Keyring

RJ Keyring

Cooking Pan

RJ X Wootteo Keyring

RJ X Wootteo Pillow

Jin Fan

Mini Keyrings

Waterbottle

Notepad

Postcards

Stickers

Badges

Photocard Holder

Sling Bag

Headband

Pajama Set

Following the preview, fans are now quite thrilled about the creative design for the Jin's merchandise collection and want to get their hands on the same.