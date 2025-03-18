"This needs to be cancelled for human reasons"- Netizens call for Queen of Tears Blu-ray production cancellation amidst Kim Soo-hyun's controversy 

Questions about the Blu-ray production of Queen of Tears arise as the issue related to the late actress Kim Sae-ron and actor Kim Soo-hyun's alleged underage relationship is generating controversy, as reported by TV Report on March 18.

After the drama ended, fans opened a Blu-ray promotion cafe. Pre-orders for the Queen of Tears: Premium Edition Blu-ray, which comes at a cost of 297,000 won, opened in two rounds between July and August last year. However, in view of Kim Soo-hyun’s latest controversy, many requests for the cancellation of Blu-ray orders have been made on the cafe's platform.

The controversy started when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (GaSeYeon) alleged that Kim Soo-hyun started dating the late Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 years old, while he was 27.

Originally, the actor's agency, Gold Medalist, denied all claims. However, on March 14, they changed their statement and said that the two had gotten together after she became an adult.

Enraged fans are now asking for the Queen of Tears Blu-ray edition to be canceled.

"So can it be cancelled? This needs to be cancelled for human reasons," said one fan on theqoo.

Fans demand the cancellation of Queen of Tears Bluray Edition (Image via theqoo)

"Women always suffer because of men's misbehavior," responded a fan on X.

"I feel bad for Jiwon. She carried this drama but the p*do was the one who got nominated for a Baeksang and got more awards. And now the drama is forever tainted because of him," commented another.

Fans are upset about Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji-won having to seemingly deal with the repercussions of Kim Soo-hyun's controversy as well.

"Stop putting jiwon's face w/ this man i'm gonna vomits," reacted a netizen on X.

"At this point scrap it, we don’t want to see his face and post him alone," one fan said.

"Dont release it. The momentum is gone. Now with this ksh scandal, QOT isn’t the same" responded another.

Queen of Tears' success explored amid Kim Soo-hyun's controversy

In Queen of Tears, a married couple in their third year navigates a turbulent yet miraculous love story, with Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun leading the cast. Kim Ji-won plays Hong Hae-in, the heiress of the Queens Group conglomerate, while Kim Soo-hyun portrays Baek Hyun-woo, the rural mayor’s son.

As per TV Report, the drama won the viewer rating chart and ranked No. 1 in drama buzz for eight weeks straight, until its finale in April last year. Queen of Tears also became one of tvN's highest-rated dramas, achieving a peak rating of 24.9% (as per Nielsen Korea).

The series did well on OTT platforms as well, recording 29 million cumulative views and 682.6 million hours of watch time on Netflix in the first half of 2024. It was the most-watched Korean drama series on the platform during that period. Queen of Tears was also named in the top 10 most profitable IPs of its production house Studio Dragon, while its OST album faced heavy demand and sold out.

