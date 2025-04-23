"This is so powerful!" - Fans react in support of JUST B's Bain after he comes out during the group's LA concert

K-pop group JUST B's member Bain took a bold step at the group's latest concert in LA. The singer took the stage and proclaimed that he is "f*cking proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community!" thus coming out with his sexuality.

Fans were surprised and shocked at this revelation and supported the singer. The clip of the K-pop idol making this proclamation went viral on social media. Here is what one X user wrote:

"this is so powerful! break that f*cking wall b*tch! opening up doors… I hope more and more idols are going to be less afraid and come out as who they really are… there’s no other thing that as feeeing as to be yourself."

JUST B's Bain comes out at the group's LA concert (Image via X.com/@CaratJoeeeeeee)

Bain wore a fur-lined coat, black sunglasses, and a sleek outfit as he took to the stage and announced that he belongs to the LGBTQ+ community. Fans also noted and shared JUST B member Geonu's speech right after Bain.

"“This is a very important stage, for each and every one of us… All I hope is for peace and love for everybody.” Geonu’s speech immediately after. He started crying," a user wrote.

Continuing with their support for the singer, fans called Bain an 'icon' and showed their admiration. Here's what they wrote:

"THE THIRD GAY KPOP IDOL EVER OH MY GOD BAIN CAME OUT ON STAGE LIVE IN LA!!" a user wrote.

"oh my god this is such a big moment," a fan wrote.

"WHAT AN ICON, LOVE THIS FOR HIM," another fan replied.

Fans praised his courage and called him an inspiration after he came out at the concert. Additionally, they also wished him well. Here's what they wrote:

"I’m so proud of Bain. It’s so courageous of him being a Kpop idol…" a fan commented.

"he’s such an inspiration, I am so incredibly proud of him, I’m glad he’s in a supportive and loving environment where he decided to be himself my Bain you’re truly an ICON," another fan wrote.

"i wish him all the best and to always walk with his head high. being ourselves is the best thing we can ever be," a user commented.

Who is Bain of JUST B?

Bain is a member of the K-pop boy group JUST B, which was formed by Bluedot Entertainment. He debuted in 2021 with other JUST B members, Geonu, Lim Ji-min, Siwoo, DY, and Sangwoo. Every member was a part of a music survival show before their official debut as a group.

JUST B wrapped up its concert tour across Japan and North America as a part of its 2025 world tour, JUST ODD. The LA concert, which took place on April 22, was the last leg of the tour. The group also released a special video for their latest song, Chest, on March 28.

