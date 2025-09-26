  • home icon
  "This is real legacy" - Fans proud as BTS' Suga honoured with engraved name wall at Severance hospital following his MIND program contribution

"This is real legacy" - Fans proud as BTS' Suga honoured with engraved name wall at Severance hospital following his MIND program contribution

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 26, 2025 13:18 GMT
BTS' Suga is honoured with an engraved name wall at Severance hospital (Image via Getty)

Yonsei University Severance Hospital in Seoul has unveiled a new engraving in honor of BTS' Suga, recognizing his remarkable contribution to the MIND Program. The tribute follows his donation of 5 billion KRW (approximately $3.6 million USD) to the hospital after his military discharge in June 2025. A wall inside the hospital now bears the inscription:

“MIN YOONGI CENTER Center for the MIND Program Since 2025”
Suga’s donation funded the establishment of a treatment center for children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The facility, named after the BTS star, provides therapies focused on psychological, behavioral, and language support.

Min Yoongi Center's MIND Program, an acronym for 'Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity,' is a unique initiative that integrates music as a therapeutic tool alongside traditional treatments. It aims to help children and adolescents with ASD to strengthen their social skills, as per Times Now.

Fans worldwide were deeply moved by the tribute, flooding social media with heartfelt messages. One user wrote on X:

"This is real legacy."
Many expressed pride not only in the star's talent as an artist but also in his compassion as a human being:

Fans shared similar reactions, with one calling the BTS member "the sweetest and the kindest."

Suga has been personally and actively involved in the MIND program (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity)

In June 2025, BTS' Suga donated 5 billion won to the Severance Hospital, marking one of the biggest philanthropic contributions by a K-pop idol.

Beyond the financial contribution, Suga was directly involved in shaping the MIND program by collaborating with Prof. Cheon Keun-ah, a child psychiatry expert at the hospital. He personally joined pilot therapy sessions with children, guiding them through music activities like rhythm exercises, instrument play, and lyric writing, per a Business Korea report.

The ceremony for the Min Yoongi Treatment Center was held on June 23, 2025. The facility is set to officially open in September 2025. Research and development will also be part of this project.

As cited by Business Korea, Suga said the following about his role in the MIND program:

“Through the program preparation and volunteer activities with Prof. Cheon over the past seven months, I deeply felt that music can be a precious channel for expressing one’s heart and communicating with the world. Being able to participate in the treatment process of children with autism spectrum disorder itself was a great gratitude and happiness.
A few days ago, it was announced that the Min Yoongi Treatment Center will officially open on September 30, 2025. The engraving of the singer's name is part of the preparations leading up to this significant project.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

