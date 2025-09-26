"This is real legacy" - Fans proud as BTS' Suga honoured with engraved name wall at Severance hospital following his MIND program contribution

Yonsei University Severance Hospital in Seoul has unveiled a new engraving in honor of BTS' Suga, recognizing his remarkable contribution to the MIND Program. The tribute follows his donation of 5 billion KRW (approximately $3.6 million USD) to the hospital after his military discharge in June 2025. A wall inside the hospital now bears the inscription: “MIN YOONGI CENTER Center for the MIND Program Since 2025” Suga’s donation funded the establishment of a treatment center for children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The facility, named after the BTS star, provides therapies focused on psychological, behavioral, and language support. Min Yoongi Center's MIND Program, an acronym for 'Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity,' is a unique initiative that integrates music as a therapeutic tool alongside traditional treatments. It aims to help children and adolescents with ASD to strengthen their social skills, as per Times Now.Fans worldwide were deeply moved by the tribute, flooding social media with heartfelt messages. One user wrote on X:&quot;This is real legacy.&quot;😎 ➔ 🤨🕶️🤏 @hyyhtideLINKSo beautiful! this is real legacy 🥹 WE LOVE YOU YOONGI WE ARE PROUD OF YOU YOONGI #SUGA #AgustD #방탄소년단슈가 #슈가Many expressed pride not only in the star's talent as an artist but also in his compassion as a human being:NightShade_93☆⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @PurpleHoney_93LINKSubtle. Not in big bold black or gold letters. Subtle yet etched and engraved. Rooted deeply. I love this very unassuming flex. So damn proud of this man!✿❀cam❀✿⁷ will love yoongi forever @camlovesyoongiLINKit's so unbelievably amazing that the legacy of min yoongi will not only live on in his music, but also in this incredible center meant to bring genuine tangible change in children's lives with music. i'm so proud.Ritika Sehgal @sehgal_rit57469LINKMin Yoongi, turning compassion into action , forever our pride, our healer, our lotus flower 🌸💜 WE LOVE YOU YOONGI 🌟 PROUD OF YOU YOONGI ✨ OUR LOTUS FLOWER MIN YOONGI 💜Fans shared similar reactions, with one calling the BTS member &quot;the sweetest and the kindest.&quot;Daily Suchwita @DailySuchwitaLINK“Min Yoongi Center - Center for the MIND program” engraved in the walls of severance hospital. Yoongi, you have no idea, just how much pride I take in being your fan. Everything that you do is ingrained in music &amp;amp;amp; there’s nothing more beautiful than that. The man that you are ❤️‍🩹💜⁷ B̆̈T̆̈S̆̈ | ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK➳l ꙰ @BTS_VsopeLINK@AboutMusicYT Min Yoongi is the sweetest and the kindest! SUGA OUR ANGEL SUGA WE ARE PROUD OF YOU WE ARE PROUD OF YOU YOONGI WE LOVE YOU YOONGI OUR PRIDE MIN YOONGI #SUGA #AgustD #슈가 #방탄소년단 #BTSChaotic Lunatic @SOTKbyannaLINK@mhereonlyforbts It makes me tear up every time I read about his project 🥹🥹 so proud of him WE LOVE YOU YOONGI PROUD OF YOU YOONGI OUR LOTUS FLOWER MIN YOONGISuga has been personally and actively involved in the MIND program (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity)In June 2025, BTS' Suga donated 5 billion won to the Severance Hospital, marking one of the biggest philanthropic contributions by a K-pop idol.Beyond the financial contribution, Suga was directly involved in shaping the MIND program by collaborating with Prof. Cheon Keun-ah, a child psychiatry expert at the hospital. He personally joined pilot therapy sessions with children, guiding them through music activities like rhythm exercises, instrument play, and lyric writing, per a Business Korea report.AGUST D CHARTS @DataAgustDLINK📢 The Min Yoongi Treatment Center Opening Ceremony is set for September 30. It will feature a performance by Dream With Ensemble, Korea’s first clarinet group of musicians with developmental disabilities — a truly meaningful way to mark the opening. 🥹🫶🏻 #SUGA #AgustD #BTSSUGAThe ceremony for the Min Yoongi Treatment Center was held on June 23, 2025. The facility is set to officially open in September 2025. Research and development will also be part of this project. As cited by Business Korea, Suga said the following about his role in the MIND program: “Through the program preparation and volunteer activities with Prof. Cheon over the past seven months, I deeply felt that music can be a precious channel for expressing one’s heart and communicating with the world. Being able to participate in the treatment process of children with autism spectrum disorder itself was a great gratitude and happiness.A few days ago, it was announced that the Min Yoongi Treatment Center will officially open on September 30, 2025. The engraving of the singer's name is part of the preparations leading up to this significant project.