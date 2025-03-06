"This is soooo wholesomeee" — Fans laud G-Dragon for creating customised Daisy flower pot themed lightstick

On March 6, 2025, G-Dragon unveiled a customized lightstick inspired by a daisy flower pot on his official website. The newly revealed lightstick features a daisy motif, intricately designed to resemble a flower blooming from a pot. This design showcases G-Dragon's love for daisies.

The entire lightstick package includes a case that looks like grass, a pot to hold it, and a green USB cable for charging. A keyring version of the daisy flower pot is also available, providing fans with a more portable option.

The daisy holds significant meaning in the BIGBANG rapper's artistic narrative. He chose the daisy as the representative flower for his brand, PEACEMINUSONE, with its symbol depicting a daisy missing a petal at the 8 o'clock position. This specific detail is a nod to the number eight.

In Korean and other Asian cultures, "eight" is considered an auspicious number. Notably, since G-Dragon was born on August 18, 1988, the daisy also signifies his birth year, "88." The daisy-themed lightstick sparked enthusiastic responses from fans worldwide—

"This is soooo wholesomeee," one fan said on X.

Fans expressed their excitement, with comments highlighting the lightstick's beauty and its reflection of the BIGBANG rapper's artistic sensibilities.

"Finally he is bringing back lightsticks with interesting shapes instead of spheres all the time," a fan wrote.

"IT’S SO BRILLIANT! And that’s why he’s the founder of kpop lightstick," another fan said.

"Not really into lightstick but this is so cute and kinda nice as a decorative piece," another fan added.

Fans also lauded the BIGBANG rapper for his "creativity"—

"Its GD!! No doubt his creativity is insanee. Who will thought to have a flower light stick and a flower pot??! Only GD," another fan commented.

"The lightstick of gd is so cute!!! well,as expected from the founder of kpop lightsticks!!" another fan added.

G-Dragon's latest album Übermensch's tracklist and musical composition

BIGBANG's G-Dragon dropped his third studio album, Übermensch, on February 25, 2025. This album marks his first full-length release in over a decade, following Coup d'Etat in 2013, and his first musical project since his 2017 EP Kwon Ji Yong. The title "Übermensch" is derived from German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's concept of the superman.

In December 2023, the BIGBANG rapper left YG Entertainment and signed with Galaxy Corporation. He released Übermensch under his new agency in collaboration with EMPIRE.

The album comprises eight tracks:

HOME SWEET HOME POWER TOO BAD DRAMA IBELONGIIU TAKE ME BONAMAMA GYRO-DROP

The BIGBANG rapper released POWER on October 31, 2024. He dropped HOME SWEET HOME on November 22, 2024, ahead of the launch of Übermensch.

