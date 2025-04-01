"This is a win for all of us" — Fans react as Jung Hae-in becomes a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana on his birthday 

On April 1, 2025, South Korean actor Jung Hae-in joins the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana as their newest face. His agency, FNC Entertainment, publicized that the actor has been appointed the global ambassador for the luxury label.

"I am very excited to become a part of the Dolce&Gabbana family. I look forward to the new journey and the synergy we can create together," Jung Hae-in said in a press release published on the official Dolce & Gabbana website.

Following the official announcement of his ambassadorship, Dolce & Gabbana released photos of Jung Hae-in wearing the brand's designs. Fans quickly reacted to the announcement.

"D&G will serve forehead 24/7 this is a win for all of us!" an X user commented.

Jung Hae-in's collab with Dolce & Gabbana started in early 2025. He attended their Men's Fall/Winter 2025 show in Milan as a special guest. That event was his first official tie to the brand.

Shortly after, Jung Hae-in gained attention for his look at the Dolce & Gabbana FW25 After Party. The South Korean actor sported a black-and-white getup. A long black fur coat and a belt completed his ensemble. His accessories included a thin chain and a ring. Check out more fan reactions below.

"The most charismatic actor of his generation joins @dolcegabbana , proving one more time their deep love for Cinema. / Jung Haein and Dolce & Gabbana were meant to be for sharing a powerful journey. / We all have seen it in Milano!" a fan remarked.

"Exciting collab! Can't wait to see what they create together," a viewer noted.

"This is awe-inspiring !!! / You deserve all the love the world has for you coz you've worked hard. The love and respect you give just keep coming back!" a netizen said.

Many pointed out that the announcement coincided with his birthday, leading to a wave of congratulations and wishes.

"Happy Birthday to this new D&G global ambassador! 🎉🥳/ D&G definitely brings out the manliness charm in him 😍😃," a user shared.

"What a great news on Haein's birthday!!!. @ActorHaein. Indeed a SPECIAL gift to Haeiness and @dolcegabbana as well!!🫠👏👏🫶🥰," another user mentioned.

"That's how you style a 37 yo MAN 🔥/ Thanks D&G for showcasing Haein's lethal weapons - his manliness & his forehead 😭/ Best birthday gift for his fans 😍," another fan added.

Jung Hae-in and Ha Young in talks for Netflix rom-com K-drama This Sucky Love

Jung Hae-in and Ha Young have been approached to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic-comedy K-drama, This Sucky Love. The K-drama's filming is set to begin in 2025, with a planned release in 2026.

The series will be directed by Kim Jang-han (My Demon) and written by Mo Ji-hye (You Raise Me Up). A brief synopsis describes it as a story about a high-ranking member of an organization with exceptional boxing skills and a prosecutor suffering from amnesia.

So far, only Jung Hae-in and Ha Young have been confirmed as potential leads. Ha Young has appeared in several Netflix dramas, including supporting roles in Doona! and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

She recently starred in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, a medical K-drama that gained widespread popularity. This Sucky Love is expected to have 12 episodes, each with a runtime of 60 minutes.

Jung Hae-in has starred in several Netflix productions. It includes lead roles in Love Next Door and both seasons of D.P. The actor also appeared in Something in the Rain and portrayed a supportive role in Prison Playbook. His career spans TV and cinema in distinct genres.

