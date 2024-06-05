“This is the worst merch I've ever seen”- HYBE draws fans' ire over alleged low-effort BTS Festa 2024 merchandise designs

BTS’ agency HYBE is receiving criticism from fans and netizens online for introducing allegedly low-effort merchandise. Recently, HYBE launched a series of merchandise in celebration of the boy band's 11th debut anniversary. Fans expressed their disappointment with social media after looking at the design of the merchandise.

The items include oversized T-shirts, a bucket hat, a zip-up hoodie, and a phone case with the official logo of BTS. Fans may get the goods customized as per their choice with each member’s solo logo design. However, fans are not happy with the design choice made by the agency, with some stating that the designers have made no effort and are uninspired.

The netizens have also suggested that ARMYs (BTS’ fandom) illustrate designs better than that the agency has offered for Festa 2024. Many also stated that it resembled unauthorized merchandise using the group's logo design available on different e-commerce platforms online.

“This is the worst merch I've ever seen.”

HYBE receives backlash from BTS’ Fans for the design of the 2024 Festa merchandise

BTS is celebrating their 11th debut anniversary on June 13, 2024. The popular K-pop group usually celebrates their anniversaries with fans by releasing various forms of content and holding events, for Festa 2024. The agency has planned many activities and music releases, despite the members serving in the military currently.

As a part of the Festa 2024 celebration, HYBE introduced new merch in black and white with a little mix of pink. The minimal design has garnered attention from fans online as they accuse the agency of allegedly not bringing forward quality designs.

Fans also expressed surprise about the rate of the price of each product and have called it unreasonable given the alleged design that it offers. The price of the hoodie was 89.38 USD, the price of the T-shirt was 44.28 USD, the bucket hat's price was 27.88 USD, and 18.69 USD for the phone case.

Some fans have also pointed out that the design for J-Hope's Wappen patch was seemingly similar to his recent album's patch design, HOPE ON THE STREET. J-Hope has “HOPE”, written on the album without the “J”, to match the idea of its name.

However, fans demanded that the agency change it to J-Hope by adding the “J”, as it is his official stage name and just Hope.

“whoever is in charge of creative direction for bts, be it for merch or posters or group album concepts, needs to be fired and replaced by 2025” - A fan said on X.

“I've seen armys designing better unofficial merch than this”- Another fan reacted.

“The downgrade from last year's festa is insane” - another fan said.

“No creative direction at all, just went in there and slapped the logo on a shirt and said take it”- A fan said.

“I am sure this was not made by fans. You spelled the name wrong. And the design is not appealing to a fan like me”- A fan stated.

“PLEASE CORRECT THE MISTAKE IN THE NAME” - A fan said.

"Hybe graphic artists seriously need to listen to more BTS music!!! These are the most uninspired merch I've ever seen. - A fan commented

The eldest member of the group, Jin, is to be discharged from his military service on June 12. He will be present at Jamsil Arena with exciting events for fans on June 13.