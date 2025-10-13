This is how y’all get scammed” — Fans react to alleged ARMY Bomb Version 5 preorder listing amid BTS’ 2026 world tour and comeback buzz

On Sunday, October 12, a Malaysian pop-up store's Instagram page under the username @btspopupkl announced the preorder listing for BTS' alleged upcoming light stick, ARMY Bomb Version 5. The post added that the new light stick version is created for the group's upcoming tour, which would follow their Spring 2026 comeback.The announcement also stated that preorders have begun for the upcoming light sticks, and interested fans can approach the store's staff members for the same. The shipment of these lightsticks is expected to kickstart in January 2026. The store also concluded by stating that the orders are non-refundable and cannot be cancelled until the shipments take longer than January 2026. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen this post landed on the internet, many ARMYs were thrilled about the same and were excited to get their hands on the alleged ARMY Bomb Version 5. However, many netizens soon came to point out the possible scams involved in the announcement made by the pop-up store. They expressed that there haven't been any official announcements from HYBE, BigHit Music, or Weverse about the upcoming lightsticks. Additionally, the lightsticks' pre-order prices were also much higher than the previous official releases of the ARMY Bombs. Therefore, they urged fans to wait for the official announcement from HYBE or BigHit Music about the lightsticks before indulging in unofficial purchases that could lead to scams. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;But this is not even posted by weverse, this how yall get scammed&quot; said a fan意外发现⁷ @moonseokjin16LINK@ai_jiminily But this is not even posted by weverse, this how yall get scammed 😭More fans and netizens warned about the possible scams attached to the latest preorder announcements about BTS' ARMY Bomb Version 5.Xime⁷ 🌸 @gitaeymkLINKhybe/bh hasn't announced anything yet why are we relying on this account?nat⁷⛤ saw txt @jooniebuffoonieLINKthere’s no way this random a*s shop knows something before it’s announced yall are crazy‎⭒❃ VIOLET ⁷⁼¹ ◃ ⟭⟬ is B⟬⟭CK @jooniesvioletLINKY’all pick info from the most foolish of places We haven’t seen any Weverse announcementsPaddy⁷💜SAW JIN IN AMSTERDAM 🇨🇮 @Bangtankam7LINK@ai_jiminily BTS has a whole PR team, app, and official SNS accounts for announcements, but foolish ARMY will prefer scurring the internet and believe the weirdest accounts instead. Sad.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.🐥 지민 고양이 🐥 Jimtober @KatarinnaLINK@ai_jiminily Maybe don’t believe everything posted online? Hybe will post it first.Enida⁷ saw jin 🌙 @kittyyooniLINKMaybe wait till the official announcemebt by hybe instead of spreading misinformation?Blood Sweat and Tears @TeXyLuLINKI learned just believe just weverse shop or weverse, the guys or HB.BOOM! BTS⁷ FOREVER @onlymelookinLINKI dont think its legit. The actual pop up doesn't even look to be a hybe one.All you need to know about BTS' upcoming album, scheduled to release in Spring 2026Following the discharge of all the BTS members from their mandatory military enlistment, the group announced that they've begun preparations for their next comeback. The group's last release was back in 2022, over three years ago, with their anthological album, PROOF. During the members' enlistment period, all the members focused on establishing their solo careers with singles, studio albums, and even world tours. However, during an all-member Weverse livestream that was rolled out on July 1, they expressed that their new album can be expected for release in Spring 2026. Here's what they shared about the same:“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”Through a report released by the South Korean media outlet, The Korea Herald, it's speculated through an insider at HYBE that BTS's album will be released in March 2026. However, the exact dates of the comeback are yet to be finalized. In addition to the album, the members also revealed that a world tour will follow the album release.“We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.&quot;Therefore, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what's in store for them with the group's upcoming album release.