On January 31, BLACKPINK's Jennie made an appearance on the YouTube talk show HYELL's Club, hosted by South Korean actress and Girl's Day member Hyeri. During the episode, the two discussed various topics related to Jennie's solo career, her latest album, and details about her personal life.

Their conversations took place over a few drinks and a meal. When they shared their favorite foods, Jennie explained that she prefers Korean food, and therefore, much of the cuisine abroad doesn't suit her taste. She added that she is quite picky with her taste, stating that she only eats Korean hot pot if it has a tomato soup base.

Following this, Hyeri asked the idol if she was someone who didn't enjoy eating much. The idol answered affirmatively, expressing that she often feels sorry for those around her because of her eating habits. Hyeri then posed another question, if she could replace her meals with a pill, would she do it? She replied:

"I would absolutely love to. I wonder why something like that hasn't been developed yet. I'm sorry. I just apologise now. I used to say that a lot back in the day. I was always too lazy to eat or decide what to eat. But now I've gotten much better. Now I find myself saying things like, 'Oh, I want to eat Tteokbokki!'"

BLACKPINK's Jennie talks about her solo career, reacts to Love Hangover MV, and more on HYELL's Club

In promotion of her upcoming solo album, Ruby, set to release on March 7, BLACKPINK's Jennie has begun attending talk shows, variety programs, and other interviews. One such promotional effort was her appearance on HYELL's Club, a drinking talk show hosted by Hyeri.

Naturally, one of the many questions directed at the idol was about her upcoming album. She stated that she worked for nearly a year on creating and perfecting the album, only stopping when she felt completely content with it. She also mentioned to Hyeri that she filmed multiple music videos for the album but didn't reveal the number.

"I worked on my album for a year til today up to the point where you’d say 'You can stop now!', it's planned to be released continuously, my bag is full!! i also filmed alot of music videos. I think its secret i can’t share (the number of music video) (whispers to heyri the number), but when and how it’ll be released hasn’t been fixed it."

Additionally, the two K-pop idols reacted to Jennie's latest MV, Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike. The music video stars Jennie alongside American actor Charles Melton. The idol explained that the video revolves around the repetitive death of the female character and the male character's continuous tries to save her or mourn her.

She also complimented Charles's acting, saying he was really passionate during filming. Furthermore, the idol expressed her pride in her album and her eagerness for fans to experience it.

