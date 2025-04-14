Traditional Korean wardrobe with mother of pearls inlays makes a comeback following the global success of When Life Gives You Tangerines

Following the release of the Netflix K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines, the traditional Korean wardrobe, Jagae-jang, has been making a comeback. Jagae-jang is a chest made with mother-of-pearl inlays, and it is known for its magnificent and elegant look.

The chest is decorated with patterns that represent longevity and prosperity. Some patterns often observed on Jagae-jang are peonies and the Ten Symbols of Longevity. It's also an ideal furniture for women preparing for marriage. Therefore, between the 1960s and 1980s, Jagae-jang was a must-have in the households of newlyweds.

While this tradition began to simmer as generations adopted more modern home decor aesthetics, the popularity of the traditional Korean wardrobe has returned, thanks to When Life Gives You Tangerines. In the show, the female main lead, Ae-sun, played by IU, states that even after she's moved into a modern apartment, she finds it hard to let go of the Jagae-jang, as it reminds her of a summer day filled with sunshine.

Therefore, the current generation has now picked it up as a trend. According to Yonhap News Agency, neighborhoods in South Korea such as Sangsu-dong and Ikseon-dong have incorporated Jagae-jang-inspired interiors for their cafes and boutiques. Additionally, IKEA also played into this trend on April Fools when they revealed their fictional Korean traditional collection, which included items with the Jagae-jang design.

However, given that it was an April Fools' Day prank, they didn't actually sell these wardrobes. Regardless, Yonhap News Agency expressed that many netizens stated that they would've bought the pieces if IKEA really sold them. Therefore, many have been positively reacting to the refreshing yet heartwarming return of Jagae-jang through the Netflix K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

All you need to know about the recent Netflix K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines, otherwise known as Thank You for Your Hard Work, is a 2025 Netflix K-drama series that premiered on March 7. The show's cast includes IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon. It was written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok. Following the release of all sixteen episodes, the show rolled out its finale on March 28.

The story of the K-drama series revolves around two characters, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik. They are childhood friends who grow up around the comfort of each other in Jeju. While Ae-sun is optimistic, chirpy, and rebellious, Gwan-sik is quiet and diligent. Therefore, their opposite personalities fit together as their friendship grows into love.

When Ae-sun finds her hometown too small for her dream of becoming a poet, she elopes with Gwan-sik to Busan to start her new life. However, they face many struggles as they navigate through building a life and family of their own. Therefore, When Life Gives You Tangerines showcases the ups and downs of the reality of life and how love keeps people strong during the lows.

All episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines are now available for streaming on Netflix.

