"Truly feel offended" — South Korean actress Han Ye-seul confesses about being a victim of racism during her honeymoon in Italy

On Monday, May 27, South Korean actress Han Ye-seul uploaded an Instagram post detailing her recent honeymoon trip to Italy. In the caption, the actress expressed that she faced discrimination and was treated differently at the Belmond Splendido Mare in Portofino, Italy.

She explained that despite making a reservation at Terrazza Dior, she was seated with visitors who were not staying at the Splendido Mare Hotel. She stated that she was unsure why this happened and even expressed that she was neither provided with an explanation nor an apology for the change of plans.

Only after she confronted the employees and accused them of racism was she permitted to use the Dior Terrace. Regardless of the turn of events, she was still disappointed and upset with the treatment she received from the employees at the Italian Hotel. She expressed her displeasure in a part of her caption, saying:

"Do you know of this place? I have experienced such discrimination from this place and truly feel offended."

Han Ye-seul is a South Korean actress known for her roles in several K-dramas, such as Madame Antoine: The Love Therapist, Birth of a Beauty, and Couple of Trouble. The actress recently married her long-term boyfriend, Ryu Sung-jae, and they left for a honeymoon in Italy. Prior to their arrival in Italy, she made a reservation at the hotel in Portofino called, Belmond Splendido Mare.

However, upon reaching the hotel, the reservation was reportedly not taken into consideration. In an Instagram post, Han Ye-seul explained that she experienced racism at the hands of the hotel employees. They not only disregarded her reservation but also seated her with visitors who were not part of the hotel, which naturally confused her.

Here's what Han Ye-seul's Instagram caption read:

As a guest of Belmond, SplendidoMare, Portofino, my seat was reserved at Terrazza Dior. But without any explanation or apology, they’ve put me in a different seat that is not for the guests of Splendido Mare. What do you think? Fact 1: They knew I was the hotel guest and confirmed my reservation. Fact 2: They told me my seat was fully booked when it wasn’t.

Han Ye-seul further continued,

Fact 3: They said the terrace was closed when it wasn’t. Fact 4: They said they only started to book reservations a day before and I made the reservation the day before. Fact 5: I went the next day again just to check the facts and it was facts indeed. Fact 6: I was able to use the Dior Terrace after making complaints about discrimination.

Following the actress' confession, several people empathized with her through her post's comment section. Given that Han Ye-seul and her husband Ryu Sung-jae went to Italy for their honeymoon, netizens were sad to hear that their experience was tarnished by the incident that unfolded at the hotel.