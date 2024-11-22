“Truly unmatched” - Fans swoon over ENHYPEN’s visuals at the MAMA Awards 2024 red carpet

ENHYPEN dazzled the crowd at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on November 22, 2024. The seven members stepped onto the red carpet dressed entirely in black, showcasing a cohesive yet impactful aesthetic. Their bold and polished looks were widely praised, with the event MCs describing their visuals as “prince-like.”

This year’s outfits built on their fashion statement from the 2023 MAMA Awards, where they also sported black-themed attire. However, this time, the group took the theme further, opting for a fully monochromatic black palette with no contrasting colors, complemented by intense makeup that enhanced their "vampire-like" aura.

This stylistic choice seemed to give a nod to the dark, mysterious themes of most of their albums and their upcoming anime project, “DARK MOON.”

Fans flooded X with admiration for their appearance, as one fan described their look as:

"Truly unmatched."

Other fans also took turns commenting on their looks:

“ENHYPEN up for MAMA and completely stole the show on the red carpet..They’re serving looks and visuals making waves tonight,” a fan wrote.

“They are so vampires!!” A fan stated.

“My enha looks expensive,” a fan claimed.

Other fans commented:

“That's very vampire of them,” a fan described.

“Serving visual at mama as always,” a fan expressed.

“Their aura is insane!!” A fan exclaimed.

On November 22, 2024, ENHYPEN attended the 2024 MAMA Awards red carpet event, held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The globally renowned young K-pop group, ENHYPEN dazzled fans in matching black jacket outfits.

Reflecting on 2024, member Heeseung shared that the year had been incredibly busy for the group. He mentioned their packed schedule of touring various locations and preparing for comebacks while cherishing moments with their fans.

Member Sunghoon, who teased the group's performance concept at the "MAMA" red carpet last year, was asked if fans could anticipate the same iconic vampire imagery. He confidently replied:

“We’ve perfectly prepared the vampire concept again this year.”

He further hinted at a storytelling element integrated into their stage performance, asking fans to stay tuned for the many highlights that would unfold.

In response to a request to strike a "cool pose," the seven members impressed the crowd with vampire-themed gestures, including playful kiss-throwing, which added to their aura.

The first day of the 2024 MAMA Awards featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including ENHYPEN, TXT, IVE, TREASURE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more. Presenters such as actors Ahn Jae-hyun, Seo In-guk, and Lee Ji-ah also graced the event, adding to its glamor.

