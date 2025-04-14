TV star Park Na-rae’s home burglary suspect arrested, agency refuted claims of insider job

Comedian and television personality Park Na-rae’s recent home burglary case has taken a significant turn. On April 14, 2025, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the suspect behind the theft had been apprehended. He is said to be a man in his 30s.

He was identified through surveillance footage and also linked to a separate burglary incident in the Yongsan district. The thief allegedly did not know the home belonged to Park Na-rae and acted alone. He even attempted to sell the stolen items.

Her representative confirmed the news. They were relieved by the swift investigation and outcome. According to Star News, they said,

"We would like to inform you of the current status of the theft incident that recently occurred at Park Na-rae's home.We judged the incident to be a theft by an outsider and requested an investigation by providing the police with CCTV footage from inside the house on the 8th."

They further stated,

"Afterwards, the police arrested the suspect after identifying him, and it appears that an arrest warrant has already been issued. I am so grateful that the suspect was arrested after a swift investigation by the investigative authorities, and I thank them for their hard work."

As rumors began circulating online about a possible inside job, her agency firmly denied such claims and asked the public to refrain from spreading unverified information.

"Although some have raised the possibility that this was an inside job, we would like to make it clear that this is not true. We respectfully request that you refrain from reporting on unconfirmed facts."

They continued,

"In addition, groundless false information is being spread indiscriminately through online communities and SNS. We emphasize that we will take strong legal action against such false information without any leniency. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has shown concern and support."

The agency warned that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading false accusations.

Park Na-rae to resume scheduled broadcast activities

Following the break-in on April 8, Park Na-rae initially reported the burglary to the Yongsan Police Station. The crime led her to cancel an appearance on a radio show that day due to emotional distress.

The representative also clarified that the case was an external theft. The CCTV footage from Park Na-rae's home played a key role in helping authorities identify and arrest the suspect.

Park Na-rae has resumed her regular schedule despite the recent turmoil. Her team confirmed that she participated in the recording of MBC’s variety show I Live Alone on April 14 as planned. She joined her fellow cast members for a standard studio session.

Park purchased her high-profile home in Itaewon in 2021. It has appeared frequently on the program. It is now to see if the comedian will address the incident during upcoming broadcasts.

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More