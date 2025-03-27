“VAMPIRE YEONJUN IS REAL" - Fans react as TXT idol goes viral after performing ‘GGUM’ with bleeding lips at the group’s London concert 

On March 25, 2025, TXT’s Yeonjun sustained an injury on stage. The incident occurred during the group’s show at The O2 Arena in London. He accidentally hit himself with the microphone at the concert. This caused his lower lip to bleed. Despite the pain, he resumed performing. He was also seen briefly checking the wound with his finger.

The concert was part of TXT’s fourth world tour, ACT: PROMISE - EP.2, which started earlier this month. The tour includes stops across Europe and Asia. The moment has sparked reactions online.

"THIS SCARED THE SHIT OUT OF ME IM NOT EVEN KIDDING the professionalism of this man is insane he hurt himself and kinda used the blood as something hot right away VAMPIRE YEONJUN IS REAL," an X user commented.

Many are reacting to the K-pop idol's visual, comparing it to "vampire fanfiction."

"I can just imagine the vampire fanfics," a fan remarked.

"This is will be going down in kpop history as one of the hottest things an idol has done and looked lol," a user mentioned.

"He makes bleeding look artistic," a netizen said.

Others praised his professionalism, impressed by how the 25-year-old kept performing despite the injury.

"Yes he had a minor injury and carried on performing like it was part of the performance thats professionalism something some idols can learn from actually," a person noted.

"Define professionalism for me real quick," a viewer shared.

"His professionalism make me this the blood is part of the makeup 😭😭😭 daymm gws yeonjun," another fan added.

TXT Yeonjun’s Like Jennie dance challenge sparks mixed reactions

TXT’s Yeonjun gained attention for his version of BLACKPINK Jennie’s Like Jennie dance challenge. His version became widely discussed due to varying opinions on his execution. Some noted differences in his style, while others pointed out that he followed Vata’s (who choreographed Like Jennie) original routine.

Since Jennie released her solo album, Ruby, on March 7, several K-pop idols have participated. ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki, NCT Dream’s Renjun, ITZY’s Yeji, KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, and LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae joined in, too.

Yeonjun debuted with TXT on March 4, 2019. Their first mini-album was The Dream Chapter: Star. Beyond performing, the performer has contributed to TXT’s music. He has co-written and composed tracks like Maze in the Mirror, Happy Fools, I’ll See You There Tomorrow, and The Killa (I Belong to You).

Yeonjun has explored collaborations and solo projects outside of TXT. He was featured on ENHYPEN’s Blockbuster and joined Taehyun and Salem Ilese for PS5. In 2024, he sang Boyfriend for the Cinderella at 2 AM OST.

The artist also made his acting debut in the 2020 drama Live On. Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is back on stage, starting the European leg of their ACT: PROMISE - EP.2 world tour.

Big Hit Music announced in January that TXT would go on a long-term hiatus to rest and spend time with family. The break followed leader Soobin’s decision to step back for health reasons. TXT last performed in Singapore in September 2024 as part of the same tour.

