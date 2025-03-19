“Villain era is coming” — Fans react to first trailer of Mobius starring The First Frost star Bai Jingting

The First Frost star Bai Jingting is set to return in Mobius. While The First Frost, a spin-off of Hidden Love, was a heartwarming love story, Mobius casts the Chinese star as Ding Qi, a police officer with supernatural powers. The character travels back to the past five times to solve a crime. The trailer for Mobius was launched at the Hong Kong TV Festival, and Bai's piercing gaze has captured the audience’s attention.

Ad

Liu Zhangmu, who previously worked with Bai Jingting on Always On The Move, directs Mobius, and the filmmaker is all praise for Bai's acting skills and eye for detail, according to India Forums. While he was aware of Bai’s massive global social media following, the director was pleasantly surprised by his talent and creative input, which significantly contributed to the project.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Bai in a new role, and the social media reactions have been pouring in.

Ad

Trending

"Villain era is coming," said a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Every single drama that he is top billing in has been incredibly successful. Top billing with this line up shows the positive trajectory of his acting career. so incredibly lucky to be a fan of an actor that consistently puts out good works!" commented another fan.

"Wait, Bai Jingting is the top billing for Mobius??? Now this is crazyyy" wrote a user.

Ad

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bai Jingting's upcoming work.

"bro is hot on another level!" reacted a fan.

"Oh him in action will be feast," another fan said.

"INSANE!!! XIAOBAI CANT WAIT" commented another.

More about Bai Jingting

Bai Jingting is known for dramas like The First Frost, Reset, Always On The Move, Destined, New Life Begins, You Are My Hero, and Ordinary Glory, as well as the film, Yesterday Once More, and the variety show Who's the Murderer.

Ad

Recognized in Forbes China's 30 Under 30 Asia category, he also frequently appears on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list. Bai has a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Beijing, and he founded the GoodBai brand and Bai Jingting Studio. In February 2025, he became the first artist to top the three-platform popularity index on Tencent, iQIYI, and Youku, with four dramas.

Ad

In 2024, his period drama Always On The Move, where he portrayed a railway police officer, set a prime-time record as the most-watched drama on iQIYI with a 29.8% viewership. It also achieved a 2.5% CVB rating, the highest in CCTV-8 history.

In his last project, The First Frost, he played the role of Sang Yan. The hit television drama tells the story of former high school classmates and first loves, Sang Yan and Wen Yifan, who reunite six years later but pretend to be strangers to avoid awkwardness. However, fate brings them together as roommates. As their relationship evolves, Sang Yan discovers Wen Yifan’s sleepwalking stems from past family trauma, leading them to find comfort in each other.

Ad

The drama has surpassed 1.1 billion views on Youku and achieved historic success, ranking 6th on Netflix Global’s daily chart as of February 27, 2025. It has also consistently ranked in Netflix India's Top 10 TV Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback