Waiting for Kyungdo starring Park Seo-joon and Won Ji An: Cast line up, plot, & all you need to know

On March 25, JTBC announced the cast and broadcast information for its forthcoming drama Waiting for Kyungdo (literal), a romantic comedy starring Park Seo-joon, Won Ji-an, Lee El, Lee Joo-young, Kang Ki-dong, and Jo Min-kook.

Ad

Waiting for Kyungdo is directed by Im Hyun-suk of King The Land and Reflection of You fame, and written by Yoo Young-ah, who wrote On Our Wedding Day, Thirty-Nine, and Encounter. The drama will show yet another interesting story with elements of romance, drama, and humor.

Waiting for Kyungdo is slated to air on JTBC in 2026. Fans will be anticipating Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an’s chemistry in this deep romantic comedy that will examine love, destiny, and second (or third) chances.

Ad

Trending

Waiting for Kyungdo: Plot

Waiting for Kyungdo revolves around two former lovers who find themselves facing difficult circumstances by meeting again. Lee Kyung-do (Park Seo-joon) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji An) had been in a relationship on two occasions—once in their early twenties after meeting at a theater club in college and a second time when they were both late twenties—and broke up twice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now both in their thirties, they run into each other under unexpected circumstances as Kyung-do is a reporter covering a scandal and Ji-woo is in the middle of the scandal as the wife of the man embroiled in it.

Lee Kyung-do is an entertainment reporter at Dongwoon Daily News with an easy life until the return of Seo Ji-woo. The drama flashes back to their previous romance and rekindles issues they had relating to their love once again in the context of a high-profile scandal. Seo Ji-woo is a wealthy heiress and sees her world have a massive downfall when her husband has an affair that is revealed—by her ex-boyfriend Kyung-do no less.

Ad

Who plays who?

Park Seo-joon plays Lee Kyung-do, the sensible reporter who reconnects with his college girlfriend. Park is noted for roles in Concrete Utopia, Itaewon Class, Fight For My Way, and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Won Ji-an plays Seo Ji-woo, the sophisticated heiress at the center of an off-putting public scandal. Won Ji-an, most recently, gained attention for her role in Squid Game 2.

Lee El plays Seo Ji-yeon, Ji-woo's intelligent and prudent older sister. Ji-yeon is the CEO of Jarim Apparel and is quite the opposite of her scandal-ridden sister. El's projects include Mr. Plankton and When The Stars Gossip.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee Joo-young plays Park Se-young, a former member of the theater club who now runs an art academy. She is married to Cha Woo-sik and is still in contact with the club. Young is well known for The 8 Show, House of Lies, and Phantom.

Kang Ki-dong plays Cha Woo-sik, a loyal husband to Park Se-young. Some of his projects include King The Land, Crash, and Reborn Rich.

Jo Min-kook appears as Lee Jung-min, a used car dealer who helps keep the old college friends connected. Jo Min-kook has previously starred in Melo Movie, Tell Me That You Love Me, and Behind Your Touch.

Ad

Waiting for Kyungdo is expected to premiere on JTBC in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback