"Was the show made for just one person"— Viewers of Single's Inferno disappointed by focus on Lee Si-an, question lack of screentime for other couples

Netflix’s Single's Inferno 4 has left viewers increasingly frustrated over the disproportionate focus on contestant Lee Si-an and her interactions with Yuk Jun-seo, with many questioning the lack of screen time for other couples. As episodes 7 and 8 dropped on January 28, 2025, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment, arguing that the series feels skewed toward a single narrative.

While the latest episodes revisited the journeys of three couples who ventured to Paradise—Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon with Kim Tae-hwan, and Kook Dong-ho with Kim Hae-rin—the majority of the runtime centered on Lee Si-an and Jun-seo.

The lopsided editing has drawn ire from long-time viewers who feel that the show has strayed from its earlier seasons' balanced storytelling. Social media buzzed with critiques, with some accusing the producers of dedicating nearly 70% of episode 7 to Lee Si-an and Jun-seo.

Whereas, the remaining screen time was divided among other couples and the island sequences. An X user, @TheSmartOn69752, wrote,

"The producers are so annoying. Give other cast screentime . I want more of dongho,youjin,jiyeon and tehwan . Was the show made for just one person let see other people’s storyline pls we are tired."

Others also joined in to share similar opinions.

"I'm sorry for S1 and S2. S4 is as terrible and disgusting like S3 or even more. Producers just give alll screen time to ONE GIRL. It's annoying," an X user wrote.

"i feel like singles inferno needs to be edited better to what the audience want~ you can’t be putting 70% of sian arc even tho it’s interesting~ we still want to know more about the other couples," another viewer commented.

"3 couples went to paradise and yet ep 7 screen time consisted of: - 70% sian and junseo - 15% arin and dongho - 10% inferno - 5% jiyeon and taehwan how is this even fair," a fan mentioned.

"i do get more drama + spicy scenes make ‘great tv’ especially for a reality show. however, my main issue here is that it didn’t have to be so apparent like that. it felt like watching a special ep between the 2 rather than a single inferno ep," a netizen remarked.

Some viewers pointed out that Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan deserved more screen time in this episode, as their date seemed enjoyable and full of fun moments.

"Hold on… taehwan and jiyeon iceskating date seems so much fun. really want to experience one too. They barely have the screen time , and im not interested in sian-junseo cp but they talk all time lmao, kinda skip the whole episode," a user added.

"The way they keep showing sian and js paradise and skip tehwan and jiyeon’s paradise screentime. Ugh so annoying I love sian, the guy is the problem," another X user commented.

All we know about the developments in Lee Si-an's dilemma of choosing her partner in Single's Inferno 4

Lee Si-an’s journey on Single's Inferno has been anything but straightforward, as her emotional struggles continue to take center stage. During her time in Paradise with Yuk Jun-seo, she opened up about her internal turmoil. She admitted feeling overwhelmed by the choices she faces, confessing that this confusion has led her to question herself and her actions.

Despite her initial hesitation, Si-an found herself drawn to Jun-seo after their candid conversation, where he offered comfort and support, swiftly climbing to the top of her list.

Interestingly, in Single's Inferno, Lee Si-an also revealed that Jang Theo had been on her mind the most before this interaction, which brought a moment of hope for Theo's supporters. However, her growing bond with Jun-seo quickly overshadowed this connection.

Lee Si-an’s situation reached a dramatic peak during her stay in Paradise with Jun-seo, as the two shared a surprising level of closeness, even choosing to share a bed—an uncommon move on the show.

This unexpected development left the panelists and viewers of Single's Inferno stunned, sparking debates about the depth of their relationship and its impact on the overall narrative of the season.

Lee Si-an’s dilemma in Single's Inferno and the way her storyline has unfolded continue to dominate the show, much to the delight of some fans and the frustration of others who feel other contestants’ stories deserve equal attention.

