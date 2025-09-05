“Wasn’t half of Treasure suppose to be Magnum?”- Fans left baffled as Lisa reveals BLACKPINK’s name origin and the surprising options considered

Lisa from BLACKPINK recently shared insights into the early brainstorming process behind the group’s name. In an interview published by AnOther Magazine on September 4, 2025, she revealed that before they became known as BLACKPINK, several other names were under serious consideration, including “Pink Punk” and “Magnum.”She explained that the members wanted their name to reflect both their playful and powerful sides:“We went through many names before we came up with BLACKPINK. We had Pink Punk, we had Magnum, we had so many. But then we thought, what if we just talk about colors? Because we’re girls, and we can be cute and girly, but we can also be a little fierce sometimes. Then we came up with BLACKPINK. We thought it was really us and that it showed our true colors.”The revelation that “Magnum” was once a contender surprised fans. Since Magnum is a global ice cream brand, many struggled to imagine how that name would have represented the group. Some even pointed out how the boy group TREASURE was also considered for the same name. One fan commented:&quot;Wasn’t half of Treasure suppose to be Magnum?&quot;CHRIS HAN DEFENDER @ArmaniKingsLINKWhen yg comes up with a name they don’t let it go cuz wasn’t half of treasure suppose to be magnum? I bet you the next ygbg will be called magnumSocial media quickly filled with humorous reactions, with fans joking about how unusual it would have been to call the band by a name associated with desserts. While the fandom agreed that BLACKPINK was the perfect choice in the end, the alternative names sparked plenty of playful debate and funny comments online.✨ inyrarea ✨ @abrokensoul25LINKImagine if Blackpink successfully named MAGNUM so the fandom name would probably be Ice Cream? HAHAHAHHA🍀todopasaporalgo🇪🇦 @puraquimica88LINKMagnum is the Revolution 🥹ᴘɪɴᴄʜᴏꜰꜱᴀʟᴛ @pinkkachuuuLINKMAGNUM in your areaKate @Perditus03LINKI can't wrap myself thinking about Magnum 🤣N 🦋 @fruitypinkeRsLINKI have a feeling YG might name their upcoming group Magnum given their habit of recycling names 😭Shybitch @_ShyJNKLINKAnd they have a song called ice creamBLACKPINK's Lisa speaks to AnOther Magazine about her career, acting, fashion, etcAnOther Magazine, a renowned British biannual publication known for its focus on fashion, culture, art, and photography, recently featured an in-depth interview with BLACKPINK's Lisa on September 4, 2025. Conducted by interviewer Hans Ulrich Obrist, the conversation offered fans a candid glimpse into her journey from her early days to becoming a global music icon.The idol reflected on her beginnings, sharing how moving to Korea marked a major turning point in her life. She spoke about the challenges she faced, including learning a new language, and expressed gratitude for the supportive environment she found at her training school.One of the most surprising revelations came when she discussed BLACKPINK’s original lineup plans. Lisa disclosed that YG Entertainment had not initially informed them that the group would debut with four members. At first, nine members were planned, later reduced to six, before being finalized as four. She noted that the final lineup worked out for the best, as the members complemented one another perfectly.Lisa also reflected on the moment BLACKPINK first realized their global impact:“In 2019, when we did our first Coachella, that was pretty incredible as well. We saw how many people loved our music. It was shocking and surprising at the same time. But that’s how I started to realize that we were known globally.”Throughout the interview, Lisa expressed gratitude toward their fans for their support and love. She also touched upon various other aspects of her career, including her acting ambitions, how her solo work differs from the group's music, her collaborations with other artists, her fashion style, and more.This interview not only gave fans deeper insight into Lisa’s personal and professional growth but also shed light on the journey of BLACKPINK as a group.