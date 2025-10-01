“We need Season 2”- Tempest fans disappointed after finale leaves San-ho’s fate and Mun-ju’s endgame unclear

Disney+ released the last two episodes of Tempest on October 1, 2025, ending the nine-episode political thriller. Jun Ji-hyun stars as Seo Mun-ju, a skilled diplomat who previously served as South Korea’s representative at the UN, while Gang Dong-won plays her loyal bodyguard, Baek San-ho.

The story continues after Mun-ju’s UN service, throwing her into a dangerous conspiracy when her husband, a presidential candidate, faces an assassination. Mun-ju and San-ho work together to find the perpetrators while dodging constant threats. In the finale, Mun-ju and San-ho secure vital submarine codes just before a huge explosion.

The last scene shows the hatch open, but San-ho is gone, hinting he may have survived after finishing his mission to protect Mun-ju. This cliffhanger generated widespread discussion online, with fans speculating on his fate. At the very end, he was briefly seen, giving a hint of his presence. So, while the immediate danger is resolved, some storylines remain open, keeping audiences guessing about what’s next.

"I know everything is political but we need Season 2 for Tempest, a happy married life for Munju and Sanho idc if the nuclear bombs will happen inside their house a.k.a their bed 😖 but kidding aside their chemistry is insane so jebal juseyo season 2 pls #Tempest #TEMPESTEP9," an X user commented.

Disney+ has not announced a second season, but the ending, especially San-ho’s uncertain survival, leaves room for continuation. Fans are actively calling for Tempest season 2 to explore his next moves.

Many are also eager to see a happy reunion between Mun-ju and San-ho in season 2.

Tempest’s finale closes with major arcs resolved but leaves Mun-ju & San-ho’s love story unfinished

Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)

In the finale, Ok-seon, Mun-ju’s mother-in-law, is revealed as the main antagonist. Ok-seon's childhood near an American military base left her abandoned and bitter. She survived by helping other children but grew to resent her war-torn surroundings. Her early acts of defiance, like throwing stones at convoys, symbolize the nuclear threat she would later control.

Ambitious and power-hungry, Ok-seon married a wealthy Korean man and gained influence after his death. She entered espionage, amassed wealth, and built a North Korean submarine she sold to Idisha. Her ultimate plan is to trigger a nuclear strike on the US while keeping Korea safe. In the finale, she launches missiles and kills herself, discarding the failsafe key.

However, Idisha King intervenes, allowing Mun-ju and San-ho to stop the attack. Ok-seon also murdered Jun-ik to seize his fortune. Her biological son, Jun-sang, uncovers evidence, secures an arrest warrant against her, and aids Mun-ju. San-ho stays behind to defuse a bomb on Ok-seon’s ship.

Mun-ju escapes, but he disappears in the explosion. A later scene shows him burying Mun-ju’s necklace in a desert, suggesting he survived. Mun-ju rises as a symbol of hope and peace. Expelled from her party but undeterred, she becomes a presidential candidate and takes charge of peace talks between Idisha and North Korea.

With support from Anderson and the former president, she steps up to lead. The finale ties up major arcs as Ok-seon dies after causing global chaos, Mun-ju emerges as a leader, and San-ho’s survival hints at a future reunion. However, the only fan disappointment is that Mun-ju and San-ho did not get their happy reunion.

All 9 episodes of Tempest are now available to stream on Disney+!

