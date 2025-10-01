Tempest ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Mun-ju stop nuclear war? Did she get her happily ever after with San-ho?

On October 1, 2025, Disney+ dropped episodes 8 and 9 of Tempest. Jun Ji-hyun leads as Seo Mun-ju, a seasoned diplomat once posted as South Korea’s representative to the United Nations. The storyline unfolds after her UN term, when an attempt is made on her husband, who is a presidential candidate. Mun-ju steps in to uncover who is behind it with her bodyguard, San-ho (played by Gang Dong-won), with whom she ends up falling in love. In the finale, Mun-ju prevents nuclear war but loses her chance at happiness when San-ho sacrifices himself on an explosive-rigged ship. Though hints suggest he may have survived, their love remains unresolved. As of now, a second season is also not confirmed.Tempest finale explained In the episode 8 of Tempest, with Jun-ik’s files, Mun-ju and Anderson trace funds flowing from Idisha to Shiv Holdings and then to North Korea. The chain points to Idisha fueling war with UN weapons, with Eagleton backing from within the US. Mun-ju warns President Chae, hoping the message reaches Washington. Soon after, Idisha declares war. Mun-ju urges Anderson to freeze Han-sang’s account before submarine payments clear. In the final episode, Ok-seon confesses to Jun-sang that she killed Jun-ik. What she truly wants is Jun-ik’s secret fortune and the power of nuclear launch. She tries to push Mun-ju using Eun-seong and Mi-ji, but Mun-ju agrees to drop her claim on the money if others are freed. At the same time, San-ho holds Un-hak hostage to push the president, leading to his arrest but forcing action. The US then freezes Aesom Shipping funds. Meanwhile, obsessed with firing missiles at the US, Ok-seon’s plan collapses when Jun-sang arrives at midnight with a warrant and evidence. Cornered, she causes global chaos before taking her own life.Mun-ju meets Han-sang (North Korea's leader) and reveals Ok-seon’s plan. Shaken, he tells her to secure the case. San-ho joins her, and together they gain the activation codes from the Idisha King, stopping the missile strike. However, San-ho then finds 20 kg of C4 hidden on the ship. He makes Mun-ju escape, stays back, and the ship explodes. She believes he died, though the empty blast room suggests otherwise.Later, Mun-ju is expelled from politics for her link with San-ho but stands firm. She heads to the US for peace talks between Idisha and North Korea and reconnects with Anderson. President Chae urges her to step in after her term. Though hesitant, Mun-ju finally agrees, ready to make history. The story closes with a glimpse of San-ho, revealing he is still alive!Will there be a follow-up season to Tempest?Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)The finale of Tempest closed on an uncertain note, fueling talks of a second season. Moments before the blast, the hatch was shown open and San-ho was missing, hinting he may have escaped after fulfilling his role of protecting Mun-ju. Although Mun-ju and San-ho managed to secure the submarine codes, the explosion that followed shattered hopes of survival. Yet, the unresolved fate of San-ho, along with a brief glimpse suggesting he is alive, leaves the story unfinished. With no renewal announced, the cliffhanger and loose threads have fans convinced the drama has deliberately left space for a continuation. Viewers online are now eagerly calling for Tempest season 2.Stream all 9 episodes of Tempest on Disney+ and Hulu!