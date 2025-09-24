Tempest: When will episodes 8-9 (finale) release, and what to expect

Episodes 6 and 7 of Tempest dropped together on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The series will close with episodes 8 and 9 arriving on October 1 at 1:01 pm KST. Both Disney+ and Hulu are streaming the show worldwide. The drama follows Gianna Jun as Seo Mun-ju, a seasoned diplomat and former South Korean envoy to Washington. Known for her steady judgment, she steps into a crisis after uncovering political moves behind her husband's assassination tied to both Koreas. Baek San-ho (played by Gang Dong-won), an elite gun-for-hire, teams up with Mun-ju. Together, they uncover deeper risks as the conflict escalates, eventually falling in love. What's ahead in the Tempest finale? The Tempest finale is expected to tie up every storyline - from the nuclear submarine to Jun-ik’s death. The submarine, a 3,000-ton vessel used as justification for war, will finally be exposed. The mystery of Stella Young also comes to a head. Both Kang Han-na and Ok-seon operated under the same identity, and their involvement in Jun-ik’s murder and inheritance scheme is set to be uncovered. Meanwhile, San-ho’s loyalty remains. Once branded a spy, he has stood by Mun-ju, but the finale may demand a sacrifice. The larger conflict hangs in the balance on Mun-ju’s next step. The truth about Jun-ik’s killer will surface, and Mun-ju will be forced to decide whether to sacrifice herself for peace.Tempest episodes 6 &amp; 7Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju and Gang Dong-won as Baek San-ho in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)Episode 6 of Tempest begins with San-ho and Mun-ju sharing an intimate moment indoors after their kiss outside. At the same time, news shows that the U.S. has launched missiles. The submarine in question is identified as a 3,000-ton Romeo-class vessel, a modified version of an old Russian design.President Chae Kyung-shin is determined to push for war, but Mun-ju’s growing influence has turned public opinion against her. To Chae, she is becoming a major obstacle. Meanwhile, Park Chang-hee regains consciousness in the hospital and tells Mun-ju he accessed Jun-ik’s phone. He found unread Telegram messages and a video of Jun-ik receiving an award in North Korea, suggesting he may have been a spy.Tracing the chat, Chang-hee is directed to meet at Hyorim-dong. This leads Sang-ho to suspect that Kang Han-na and Stella Young are the same person. He points out that Han-na and her son were present in every country linked to arms deals. Later, Mun-ju again gets a call from Mi-ji, warning her to leave the house, as it’s bugged. On her laptop, Mun-ju finds a planted video claiming she is romantically involved with her bodyguard, a North Korean.Soon after, San-ho leaves abruptly, telling Mun-ju he’ll explain later. He goes to confront Ethan, who originally ordered him to monitor her. While pressing him about another bug, Yoo Won-hak arrives, arresting San-ho for espionage. Yoo claims he’s a spy working for Kim Han-sang, using Mun-ju as a pawn and manipulating her love.Mun-ju hears this exchange through her necklace, connected to San-ho’s, and feels betrayed. San-ho manages to escape, but by the time he returns, Mun-ju has already left, shaken by what she overheard. Later, using Jun-ik’s phone, she receives confirmation from a mysterious Telegram user that the North Korean nuclear submarine is real. Park Hae-joon as Jang Jun-ik in Tempest (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)Tempest episode 7 opens with San-ho confronting Ethan, who admits that Stella Young, not Kim Han-sang, hired him. Mun-ju reunites with Mi-ji and Chang-hee, contacts Anderson, and shows him the submarine video. Anderson says the chief engineer confirmed the sub exists and realizes he was deceived into proving otherwise.North Korea and China strengthen their military presence, but the U.S. President hesitates to go to war without solid grounds. Mun-ju decides to check Geumseol Port, the location from the anonymous Telegram text. Mi-ji arranges a ship for her. At the port, Mun-ju runs into San-ho. Distrusting him, she leaves, only to later find a phone he slipped into her pocket. Mi-ji sets up a meeting with lawyer Kim Jose, who reveals Jun-ik created four paper companies in Argentina worth two trillion won, managed by Stella Young. Mun-ju partners with him, offering 5% commission for tracing the funds. Meanwhile, Kang Han-na appears at the police station, admits to leaking San-ho and Mun-ju's recording, and reveals her link to Jun-ik. She later meets San-ho, who calls her Stella Young, exposing her past as a North Korean ambassador’s daughter who defected and worked with the CIA. He accuses her of killing Jun-ik to secure the inheritance for her son. San-ho further reveals that two Stella Youngs exist. Han-na tries to swallow a pill, but he stops her and demands the other’s identity. Chang-hee confesses to Mun-ju that he once suspected her. He also adds that at Ok-seon’s request, he hacked her phone, giving Ok-seon access to San-ho’s necklace recordings. In the hospital, San-ho confronts Director Yoo, accusing him of using the submarine as cover and asking about the true motive for war.Mun-ju visits Du-jin after his release. She ties him up at a cliffside, confronting him with proof linking him to Jun-ik’s card and phone. Du-jin admits he’s an undercover NIS agent tasked with catching spies. He says Jun-ik was exposed as a spy by his brother Jun-sang, and reveals Mun-ju’s father was accused of spying, turned in by Du-jin himself. He claims war is inevitable and admits he was the Telegram user who planned to trap her at Geumseol Port. Du-jin breaks free and attacks, but San-ho intervenes with a gunshot. Together, they force Du-jin to mislead his bosses, saying Mun-ju will be at Morae Port instead.At Morae Port, Mun-ju is stunned when Ok-seon and Han-na appear. A flashback shows that Ok-seon was the second Stella Young. Han-na suddenly accuses Ok-seon of Jun-ik’s murder. Director Yoo arrives with his men, sparking a shootout. Amid the chaos, Tempest's episode 7 ends with Mun-ju and San-ho diving into the sea, where they finally embrace and kiss. Watch all 7 episodes of Tempest on Disney+ before the finale!