On July 3, 2024, BTS phenomenon Park Jimin, released the behind-the-scenes YouTube video of his single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, on BANGTANTV. The musician dropped the single on June 28, which fronts his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, set to be released on July 19.

In the latest video, the Alone singer-songwriter shared the story behind creating and producing the song. He recalled having the best time of his life in America, which was an inspiration for the song.

It was the first track that marked the preparation for MUSE, and Jimin revealed his desire to capture his happy moments in the song. He said:

"Smeraldo Garden Marching Band is actually the first song we worked on. It came together effortlessly while I had the time of my life in America. We started (the song) because we wanted to capture the happy feeling after we finished the 'FACE' album. It's the song I liked the most and this is exactly how I wanted you to see it."

BTS Jimin's latest behind-the-scenes YouTube video showcases the fun ambiance at the set

In the video, Jimin rehearses in an enjoyable atmosphere with Loco, who also featured in Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The mood among the crew members remained upbeat throughout the filming process.

"This song was made with elements that we thought you all would love. We thought about how we could show the cutest and most beautiful sides of ourselves, which led to this choreography and stage set. Please love and enjoy it as it is. Thank you!" (auto-translated from YouTube).

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band's official music video showcases Loco joining the dance segment at the end and grooving alongside Jimin and the rest of the dancers. In his behind-the-scenes video, Jimin discloses that he proposed the concept of pulling Loco to the center just before the chorus choreography portion.

The BTS idol was seen playing with kids on set and telling them to feel free and enjoy their time. Throughout the filming of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the Billboard Hot 100 topper kept the mood of the set light with his goofy shenanigans.

He even mimicked Jungkook's Standing Next To You dance step while saying "Bass and drums", filling the set with laughter.

The video ends with Loco handing Jimin a flower bouquet amidst applause. Jimin looks at the camera and leaves a small message for his fans by promising them he will return safely from the military.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band's official music video was pre-filmed before he enlisted in December 2023. His entire second solo album MUSE was recorded and pre-filmed before he headed for his 18 months mandatory enlistment alongside his bandmates Jungkook, Namjoon, and Taehyung.

The album has seven songs: Rebirth: INTRO, SLOW DANCE (Feat. Sofia Carson), WHO, BE MINE, Interlude: SHOWTIME, and the two pre-release tracks Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and Closer Than This.

In other news, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter has also filmed a travel show with his bandmate Jungkook. The show, Are You Sure?, will have eight episodes and will premiere on Disney+ on August 8, 2024. The show has been filmed across America, Jeju Island, and Japan.

