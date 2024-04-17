Weverse to launch a collaborative live feature reportedly based on a request from ENHYPEN's leader, Jungwon

Global fan community platform Weverse reportedly plans to launch a feature suggested by ENHYPEN member Jungwon, allowing different artists to go on a collaboration live video on the platform. On April 16, Orican Music reported that Weverse Japan GM Moon Jisoo told the press that the platform plans to introduce new changes to the live feature to create a fun experience for their artists and users.

GM Moon Ji-soo unveiled plans to launch new features on the fan community app after Jungwon's suggestion.

“Listening to the voices of the artists, ENHYPEN's leader JUNGWON's request of wanting to do joint livestreams with other artists has been confirmed to happen.”

Furthermore, he added that the artists’ live sessions will be translated into multiple languages.

“The joint live stream feature will translate Korean live streams into 12 languages, and translate Japanese live streams into 4 languages in real time. It is scheduled to be released within the first half of this year."

Fan community app Weverse to consider ENHYPEN's Jungwon's suggestion about collaborative live streaming

On April 9, KST, ENHYPEN leader Jungwon started a Weverse live session to catch up with his fans, ENGENES. During the session, Jungwon requested that the agency introduce a feature allowing artists to join live streaming together and asked fans to look forward to it.

“We made a suggestion to Weverse. We talked about Weverse live, like the Insta joint live. Several of us can come in and it will be fun. They will look into it. Since we do a Weverse live a lot. We talked about things to them before. They will now reflect on it. Weverse that is getting more fun.”

Weverse currently offers a community for over 130 artists, including K-pop groups like BTS, EXO, NCT 127, and BLACKPINK, as well as solo artists like former LOONA member Chuu and rapper Zico. Korean actors like Kim Seon-ho, Park Bo-young, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Su-hyeok, and more, along with international artists Conan Gray and Lauv, also have communities on the app.

Previously, Jungwon appeared on TXT’s Taehyun's live video in 2021 and greeted his fans. This happened as he was passing by his room in their official building; this garnered much attention from K-pop.

Similarly, in February 2023, TXT leader Soobin was invited to join Seungkwan's live streaming through SEVENTEEN’s official channel on Weverse. Fans were over the moon to watch their favorite idols interact, as it was rare to see artists from different groups go live on Weverse together.

Weverse has users from 245 countries and regions

As per Orican Music, the platform also runs auditions for seeking young talents. It is also the most popular fan community app globally, with users from 245 countries and regions. This app serves as a platform for artists to connect with their fans easily through posts and comments. It also allows artists to share different types of content, including variety show episodes, for fans to enjoy.

Besides this, Weverse also allows fans to shop for albums, lightsticks, and merchandise through the Weverse Shop app. Agencies also share important notices and statements regarding the schedules of the artists and updates regarding the same through Weverse.

The app provides real-time translation by using 15 different languages for posts and comments, and notably, it exceeded 100 million downloads in June 2023. Talking about the upgrades on the app, GM Moon Ji-soo shared that over 87 percent of the users have shown satisfactory responses to the survey conducted last March.

The new collaborative live feature following Jungwon's suggestion is expected to launch in the first half of 2024.

